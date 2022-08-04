Machine Gun Kelly’s Power Ranger (AKA Tour Bus) Vandalized With Homophobic Slur And A Giant Penis, Here's How He Responded

Champagne bottle-smashing Machine Gun Kelly set off on a massive arena tour throughout the United States back in June, and he’s still performing into mid-August before heading to Europe. However, the musician/actor just received a less than stellar welcome to Omaha, Nebraska ahead of his Thursday night’s show. One of MGK’s tour buses, which he lovingly calls the Power Rangers, was vandalized with a homophobic slur and a giant drawing of a penis.

In yellow spray paint, a simple drawing of a penis ejaculating was tagged on the left side of MGK’s red tour bus and “Rap Devil Fa—t” was written on the opposite side. The Omaha World-Herald confirmed with the Omaha Police Department the vandalism was found Thursday morning before the vehicle had made its way to its destination venue, the CHI Health Center.

Following the incident, MGK took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon, while in bed to address the incident. He had this to say about the tour bus tagging:

You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus, wrong bus, you fucking idiot. Do the first part of the crime right. I was by the buses until 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited until 5 a.m. to spray paint a dick. [Laughs] You could have been at home, cuddling with your partner, doing something, but instead ‘Goddammit I just wish he could go to his hotel room so could spray paint this dick.’ Oh my god, they washed off before I even saw it, aren’t you sad. I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You suck.

Per the police, the spray paint was easily removable with mineral oil and didn’t cause any permanent damage to the "Power Ranger." A woman on Facebook went live early Thursday with a video of the penis and slur tagged on MGK’s bus, but claims she was turned away from Machine Gun Kelly’s security for filming the incident as the situation was being dealt with.

Machine Gun Kelly evidently has four tour buses he’s been rolling with – one red, one yellow, one green and one blue. In a recent Instagram story, MGK showcased them, including an additional red bus. Given his comments, it seems the one that was tagged wasn’t necessarily his bus at all, even if the message was meant for him. It’s possible it could have belonged to his crew, or opener Willow Smith even though as the newly pink-haired artist shared, he had been hanging around the location of the incident after the show into the morning ahead of the tagger getting out the spray paint.

Machine Gun Kelly has a ton of fans, but he also has had to brush off the haters , who either don’t like his pivot from rap to emo, his bold fashion sense or are perhaps a little jealous his partner is popular Hollywood crush, Megan Fox . MGK laughed off the vandalism, seeing the comedy in the situation and it sounds like it all happened as he was catching up on sleep in the comfort of his hotel room ahead of going on stage Thursday night.