Machine Gun Kelly Clapped Back After Getting Roasted Over Fashion Week Ensemble, But It’s Not Even The Wildest Thing He’s Worn Recently

Machine Gun Kelly and his partner Megan Fox often turn heads for edgy looks on the red carpet. They’ve tried everything from sheer looks to MGK rocking a black tongue for fashion’s sake. For a recent outing at Milan Fashion Week, he took some flack for a look that included a spiky ponytail, metal jewelry covering his fingers and a shiny silver suit coat. I present you a heavily made up MGK:

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

So, what do you think? The look received both positive and negative comments, and some of those who did not get the outfit choice weren't particularly kind about it, writing things like:

“Just no respectfully”

"We went from Black Flag to this"

“I wish I could go back in time and show MGK this picture. RIP wild boy.”

“It’s not too late to delete this."

Each of these posts received hundreds of likes and this was kind of the tip of the iceberg. I didn't include some of the comments that were more disrespectful and specifically disagreed with his choice to wear makeup.

Machine Gun Kelly didn’t take the flack lying down, however. The singer, musician, movie star and director took to social media, including Instagram, shortly thereafter to note he feels people should keep their “insecurities” to themselves. More specifically, he posted:

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

I was surprised to see this was the fashion moment that earned such vitriol from some of the Instagram users who saw it. The whole point of Fashion Week is to go boldly where style has never gone before, to push limits and to play around with your fashion personality.

I’m also surprised this was the look that led him to clap back. As noted prior, edgy is basically the “Bloody Valentine” singer’s middle name. And while silver jewelry and a shiny jacket might be a little out there compared to the average suit a-listers in Hollywood choose to wear, the look wasn’t super wild for the average person attending a Fashion Week event such as this.

In fact, it’s not even the wildest outfit MGK has worn in the past year. I present to you, Exhibit AMA:

(Image credit: Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

At the American Music Awards, MGK rocked another bold suit coat. (It was also at the AMA Awards that MGK previously clapped back at his haters, to note.) This one was purple, not silver, but it was also a suit entirely covered in spikes that looked a bit dangerous. I mean look, there were basically spikes coming out of every place on that jacket and pants that was not the dude’s crotch.

(Image credit: (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic))

One of the things a lot of his followers were noting prior to the clap back is that Machine Gun Kelly has gotten a little more extravagant with his fashion since he hooked up (and later got engaged) to Megan Fox. Earlier in the year the rapper-turned-punk singer (and sometimes actor) wore pink hair alongside Fox's own Barbicore locks. Then, just a few months ago the now-famous couple even cosplayed as Elves .

But if MGK is happy with his new style, his fans should be OK with it too. Or at least they should not be, as he noted, blowing up the comments section with their "insecurities."