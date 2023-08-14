Meagan Good Turned 42 With Jonathan Majors, A Sheer Paneled Dress And A Brand New Tattoo Hinting At Her Love Life

Meagan Good has always been a talented performer, and she's having a moment right now. The actress is one of the stars of DCEU Shazam! films and has starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Harlem since 2021. She has also received a lot of attention for her personal life and is rumored to be dating Marvel star Jonathan Majors amidst controversies surrounding the actor. Good recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, sharing posts from the day wearing a beautiful sheer paneled dress and sporting a new love-filled tattoo. She also was spotted out with Majors during the day, adding fuel to the relationship rumors.

The Day Shift actress had a very special birthday over the weekend, and decided to spend the day with Majors. According to People, they were seen out walking around in West Hollywood, California, seemingly confirming that they are still together. Later that day, Good posted a video on Instagram of her brand new tattoo that reads “love her but let her be wild.” The message seems to hint that she enjoys her independence and freedom within a relationship. Whether or not that references her love life with Jonathan Majors is up for debate, but you can see the actress’s tattoo below:

She also posted an Instagram photo carousel of herself in a stunning green gown as she celebrated her big day. She looks incredible, as the shimmering sheer panels dress highlights her natural beauty, and emerald is totally Good’s color. The dress is by Galia Lahav, who also has designed gowns worn by Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and Paris Hilton. You can see the show-stopping look below:

While she didn’t mention where she would be wearing the gown, I’d imagine it would have to be somewhere spectacular. Majors could possibly be involved considering he had already spent the day with the Think Like A Man star. Good was first linked to the Creed III actor in May, around the time when Majors was charged with assault and domestic violence. Good seemed to support the actor through the accusations, as they were seen holding hands at the airport later that month. They continue to be subsequently spotted together, suggesting their relationship has not faltered.

Even while they continue to be seen side by side, even celebrating birthdays together, neither actor has publicly commented on the relationship. Based on the new tattoo and the stunning Instagram photos, Good seems to be in a great place as she turns one year older. The tattoo quote also seems to hint at her singularity as a person within her love life, not distracting from her own achievements as a fantastic and successful actress.

You can see both Meagan Good in her latest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is available to stream now with a Max subscription. For more information on other films heading to streaming later this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.