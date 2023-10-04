In Case You Missed It, Megan Fox Is Channeling April O’Neil With Red Hair For Fall, And It’s Making Me Want To Bust Out My DVD Collection

Actress Megan Fox has been making headlines for decades now, starting off in the business as a young star and growing up in the public eye. Over the past year there have been countless reports about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly , with fans super invested in what’s happening with the A-list couple. In case you missed it, Fox is channeling April O’Neil with her red hair for fall, and it’s making me want to bus out my DVD collection. Turtle power!

Megan Fox is known for being a style icon, and she’s often changing her look in bold ways. That includes her hair color, with Fox recently debuting a fiery short red hairdo to the masses. The shade is giving me serious April O’Neil vibes, especially since she played that role for a few movies (albeit without red hair). Check out a recent image of the Jennifer’s Body star, where her hair is truly the star of the look.

(Image credit: Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Well, that’s one way of making a statement. Fox’s hair clips say it all, as she seemingly tells photographers and other people in her life to promptly “fuck off.” But with such a killer look and fiery red hair, it’s hard to look away.

The New Girl actress looks super chic in this image, with her blazer/skirt combination showing some skin. While Fox admits she doesn’t work out much , you’d never know it. Her manicure is also another highlight of the look. In fact, Fox’s manicurist often goes viral with images of her work on the Expendables 4 star.

While Fox’s look is giving serious TMNT vibes, it doesn’t look like she’ll be reprising her role as April anytime soon. There was some backlash to her playing the role, with Fox’s message to her haters actually mirroring the clips in the above image. As for her Turtles character, April returned to the big screen with the animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and is voiced by The Bear star Ayo Edebiri .

Of course, it should come to no surprise that the Transformers actress is known for defending herself fiercely. Fox has clapped back at haters online more than once, with critics attacking her parenting, styling and more. So why not make your message clear with some hair clips?

Whether or not the public will actually "fuck off" remains to be seen. There's still a ton of interest in the state of her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, and whether or not they'll actually get married. Additionally, she's also recently made headlines for co-parenting with ex Brian Austin Green.