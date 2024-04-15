'All They're Gonna Do Is Drain You': Megan Fox Has Advice For All The Ladies Having A 'Single Summer’

Megan Fox is no stranger to making headlines. The Jennifer's Body icon has a penchant for consistently grabbing tabloid attention thanks to her style and relationship with Machine Gun Kelly . The former Transformers actress is always a straight shooter, like when she called out her haters who ‘vomit negativity .’ And now she has some fresh advice for any woman gearing up for a single summer in 2024, and it's the type of advice that is sure to spark more rumors of the two’s split. According to the New Girl alum, all the men will do is “drain you,” so maybe it’s time to pick up a hobby.

At the Revolve Festival this past weekend—an event that overlaps with the bustling Coachella festival—Fox got honest about focusing on oneself instead of sinking into energy-zapping relationships. The actress, whose ups and downs with musician Machine Gun Kelly have been headline fodder, didn't mince words in her message to single women. Here's what she had to say in a video Interview with E!, and posted to her personal Instagram:

I'm not sure I’m the best person to give advice, but here it is: learn a skill, pick up a hobby, and stop pouring your energy into boys. They're just gonna drain you. Move on. Invest in yourself.

This nugget of wisdom caught fire on social media after the Mortal Kombat 1 voice actress posted the interview clip on her Instagram with a cheeky caption calling herself a "relationship expert." The post blew up, drawing attention from fans and, according to E! News , a supportive, if cryptic, "PREACH" comment from MGK himself. It's hard to tell if he was joking, especially since the two are pretty hush-hush about the details of their relationship nowadays.

The couple first caught everyone's attention with wild antics, like drinking each other's blood and their NSFW Halloween costumes . However, their relationship could have hit a rough patch or ended entirely because the Expendables veteran deleted their photos together on Instagram in February 2023 and even briefly shut down her account. This leaves a ton of questions about whether or not the two still intend to walk down the aisle together .

Just a month ago, Fox made headlines for appearing on the podcast Call Me Daddy. On the show, she played it coy about her relationship status, referring to MGK as her "twin soul" without giving away much more. This has only added to the intrigue surrounding their high-profile, often dramatic pairing—remember their chained-together red carpet looks?

As summer approaches, Megan Fox's timely advice resonates. She encourages women to seize this time for personal growth and enjoyment, steering clear of the pitfalls of ill-fated summer romances. While some may raise an eyebrow, considering the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star’s own past colorful antics, there's a powerful message of empowerment here. The actress champions self-reliance and forging one's own path, a refreshing departure from the typical summer fling narrative we often encounter. This aligns with the theme and title of her new book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous , further emphasizing her empowering stance.

Beyond her literary efforts, Megan Fox has several projects lined up, ensuring her fans will have plenty to look forward to. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates .