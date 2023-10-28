What Is Liquid Hair? An Expert Weighs In As Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian And More Rock The Look
Not to be confused with 'wet hair.'
Celebrity fashion is ever-evolving, and lately we’ve been obsessing over the side cutout dresses adorned by the likes of Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde, as well as the see-through look that’s been popular ever since Florence Pugh “terrified” people with her nipples in 2022. But while the focus is often on the wardrobe, one can’t underestimate how a hairstyle can complement the clothing. “Liquid hair” is a look that’s been worn by celebs including Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox, and according to one hairstylist, it will be the hottest trend for the latter part of 2023. So what exactly is liquid hair?
What Is Liquid Hair, And How Does It Differ From The ‘Wet Hair’ Look?
Given the similar names, it’s easy to confuse liquid hair with the also-popular “wet hair” look. Kim Kardashian recently sported wet hair as she celebrated her 43rd birthday, but unlike the style that makes it look like she’s just stepped out of the shower, liquid hair is dry and extremely glossy. Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman explained to PopSugar:
Kim Kardashian has been known to rock the liquid hairstyle, as evidenced by her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram page:
Liquid hair is actually more similar to the “glass hair” trend that was popular in 2018. The current style turns up the gloss factor a bit, according to the stylist, and rather than the super sharp straightness of glass hair, liquid hair maintains a softer look of fluid movement.
Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez And More Have Embraced Liquid Hair
Kim Kardashian is far from the only celebrity who’s already caught on to this trend. Dua Lipa has helped to popularize the hairstyle, according to Balmain Hair Couture’s artistic director, Ilham Mestour, as well as Ciara, Megan Fox, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. Mestour told Glamour:
Megan Fox is always a trend-setter when it comes to hair. Remember when she brought back the Millennial side-part? The liquid hair look is apparently one she’s been rocking for years, per her Instagram:
Jennifer Lopez has also sported a plethora of hairstyles in her decades as a pop culture icon. She showed off the ultra-shiny hairstyle at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and stylist Mariel Haenn posted some more looks at her stunning liquid locks from a photo shoot for Jennifer Lopez’s alcohol brand Delola:
It’ll be interesting to see in the coming months how often the liquid hair look shows up among celebrities, with family get-togethers and holidays often offering plenty of opportunities to get all glammed up. While we wait to see the most fashionable famous faces out and about or on social media, check out our 2023 TV schedule and 2023 movie release schedule to see when you can catch them on the screen.
