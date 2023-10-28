What Is Liquid Hair? An Expert Weighs In As Megan Fox, Kim Kardashian And More Rock The Look

Celebrity fashion is ever-evolving, and lately we’ve been obsessing over the side cutout dresses adorned by the likes of Heidi Klum and Olivia Wilde , as well as the see-through look that’s been popular ever since Florence Pugh “terrified” people with her nipples in 2022. But while the focus is often on the wardrobe, one can’t underestimate how a hairstyle can complement the clothing. “Liquid hair” is a look that’s been worn by celebs including Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox, and according to one hairstylist, it will be the hottest trend for the latter part of 2023. So what exactly is liquid hair?

What Is Liquid Hair, And How Does It Differ From The ‘Wet Hair’ Look?

Given the similar names, it’s easy to confuse liquid hair with the also-popular “wet hair” look. Kim Kardashian recently sported wet hair as she celebrated her 43rd birthday , but unlike the style that makes it look like she’s just stepped out of the shower, liquid hair is dry and extremely glossy. Celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman explained to PopSugar :

Liquid hair is long, perfectly straight, and extremely glossy. It takes healthy, shiny hair to the next level, and it reflects light and appears to be almost liquid… The trend is also extremely popular because it's very easy to achieve. It's straight hair elevated using the proper products and tools.

Kim Kardashian has been known to rock the liquid hairstyle, as evidenced by her hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram page:

Liquid hair is actually more similar to the “glass hair” trend that was popular in 2018. The current style turns up the gloss factor a bit, according to the stylist, and rather than the super sharp straightness of glass hair, liquid hair maintains a softer look of fluid movement.

Megan Fox, Jennifer Lopez And More Have Embraced Liquid Hair

Kim Kardashian is far from the only celebrity who’s already caught on to this trend. Dua Lipa has helped to popularize the hairstyle, according to Balmain Hair Couture’s artistic director, Ilham Mestour, as well as Ciara, Megan Fox, Zendaya and Hailey Bieber, to name a few. Mestour told Glamour :

Liquid hair is a hair trend that has been widely popularized by celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa. Unlike the wet hair trend, liquid hair doesn’t appear wet. It is super smooth and ultrashiny, almost to the point of being reflective like glass. Ultraglossy hair that’s soft to touch. Liquid hair still has body, bend, and movement, giving it that fluid feel.

Megan Fox is always a trend-setter when it comes to hair. Remember when she brought back the Millennial side-part ? The liquid hair look is apparently one she’s been rocking for years, per her Instagram:

Jennifer Lopez has also sported a plethora of hairstyles in her decades as a pop culture icon. She showed off the ultra-shiny hairstyle at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, and stylist Mariel Haenn posted some more looks at her stunning liquid locks from a photo shoot for Jennifer Lopez’s alcohol brand Delola :

