'I Need To Be Naked': Megan Fox Gets Real About Why She Chooses All Those See-Through Dresses On The Red Carpet

Actress Megan Fox has spent decades as a public figure, and has made countless headlines during that time. In addition to the ongoing discourse about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox also turns heads with her fashion choices , some of which are quite surprising. The Transformers stress recently got real about why she chooses all those see-through dresses on the red carpet, even being quoted saying “I need to be naked.” Let’s break it all down.

Over the past few years, the see-through dress has become quite popular, partly thanks to Florence Pugh’s sheer dress that broke the internet. Fox has helped make the naked dress look even more popular, showing off her insane body in the process. The 37 year-old actress recently spoke to WWD about her bold fashion choices, and her penchant for see through looks. As she put it,

I’m just experimenting now with being in really oversize pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘No, I need to be naked this day.’ I don’t have one consistent style. It really does depend on just what I’m feeling in the moment.

There you have it. It looks like Megan Fox is always changing up her look, and it all depends on how she’s feeling on any certain day. And some days she really just wants to show off her body, just as Fox did on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. It’s her body, and her choice after all.

Fox’s comments to WWD help to peel back the curtain on how she conceptualizes her various fashion forward looks. This includes her red carpet choices, as well as looks that she rocks and simply posts on social media– often going viral in the process. Sometimes she’s highlighting her figure, other times Fox will rock a blazer on the red carpet . And given her popularity on social media, plenty of design houses would no doubt love to have her rock their fashions.

As previously mentioned, see-through looks aren’t the only reason the Jennifer’s Body actress is making waves as of late. Over the past year Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made countless headlines thanks to issues in their relationship . While the famous couple have seemingly reunited thanks to couples counseling, the general public is extremely invested in what’s coming next. That’s especially true since they were engaged to be married, and are seemingly back to planning their forthcoming nuptials.

One can only imagine what she might wear on the big day, could it be a see through wedding dress? That would be one way to turn heads. Whether or not that comes to fruition, I have to assume that Megan Fox will be rocking a bold look if/when she decides to walk down the aisle.