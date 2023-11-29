Megan Fox Took Some Glam Photos, And Other Than Her High Slit, They Are A Total Fashion Departure For Her

One of the world's most famous sex symbols, Megan Fox is known for regularly showing up in body-baring styles at awards shows and on red carpets—usually on the arm of her rocker fiancé Machine Gun Kelly—and steaming up the silver screen in cool movies like Transformers and Jennifer's Body. However, a recent fashion photoshoot showcased the actress in an entirely new light.

Fresh off her first book, a collection of poetry titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous, the star sat down for an interview with WWD about the literary debut. Over the course of the interview, she also touched on the realities of acting ("You’re a puppet") and how her fashion sense has evolved over time. Fittingly, the accompanying shoot—which Fox posted snaps from on her Instagram page—is a seemingly stark departure from what we've come to expect sartorially from her. Check the photo shoot out:

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) A photo posted by on

Sporting a bright-red bob in place of her usual long brunette locks, the Expend4bles star can be seen wearing an oversized Altuzarra satin coat, an androgynous combo of a The Frankie Shop blazer and AnOnlyChild trousers, and a floor-pooling Sacai wool dress topped with a Jacob Lee wool coat.

The only hint of skin shown from the actress is via the high slit of a Rick Owens recycled cashmere dress, worn with knee-high Givenchy boots and Wolford tights, per the outlet.

A post shared by WWD (@wwd) A photo posted by on

Speaking about this change in style, Fox reveals in the write-up that she has been reexamining her relationship with fashion and how her personal style connects to her sense of self. She said:

I’ve had a weird relationship with fashion because for so long I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me, this person I was supposed to be. And so for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself. My expression was blocked in that way for a long time.

However, the actress — who dubs herself "tragically introverted" in the interview —said that, nowadays, she's learning to "use fashion" to reflect who she is now. In her own words:

Especially right now, I’m going through all these different phases of like, ‘what do I like and what can I wear that expresses how I’m feeling or what do I want or what I want to say in this moment?’ I’m learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now. But for a long time I didn’t utilize it because I was really suffering with that existential question of, ‘well, who am I?’

The oversized pieces featured in the WWD shoot are just some of the types of looks Fox says she's experimenting with in her daily life. It's a noticeable shift from the "revealing" ensembles she's become known for over the years, including trendy naked dresses, sheer styles at the VMAs and barely-there swimsuits for Sports Illustrated. Reflecting on her relationship with fashion, and why she decided to switch things up with her style, Fox said:

I’m just experimenting now with being in really oversize pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘no, I need to be naked this day.' I don’t have one consistent style. It really does depend on just what I’m feeling in the moment.

Let's be real, though: Megan Fox could wear a literal potato sack every day and still look fantastic!

As she continues to rock red carpets, and post her fashion moments, it will be interesting to see how her style evolves and changes over time. While we wait to see what the actress does next, you can check out her film on the 2023 movie schedule, Expend4bles, which is currently available on VOD.