Megan Fox On How BDSM And Calling Machine Gun Kelly ‘Daddy’ Resulted In Backlash

You may think that there is one clear-cut definition of what feminism is. In general, feminism is being a defender of women’s rights and believing men and women are equal to each other. Megan Fox has been known for being a sex symbol throughout her time as an actress as well as an avid feminist. However, the public would say otherwise based on recent statements she made. Fox recently talked about the backlash she received when speaking about her thoughts on BDSM and being comfortable calling her fiancee Machine Gun Kelly “Daddy.”

Sex symbols are normally thought of as airheads who have no problem flaunting their bodies to anyone with eyes. Well Megan Fox is certainly no airhead, but a woman who has had no problem speaking her mind or being open with her body despite any backlash she may receive. Sounds like a feminist to me. The Jennifer’s Body actress continued speaking her mind on Glamour on what her own definition of feminism was.

[It seems] I have to meet a certain requirement or follow all of these rules. It’s very bizarre to get judged for, like, ‘What if I am in a BDSM relationship? And I’m like, yes – is that OK with you? Because that’s what I want.’ So, I shouldn’t be outcast from the feminist community, because that is something that I prefer for myself. I feel sexual power in that way, by experiencing it that way.

The films that Megan Fox has done prove that she is a feminist in her own right. In the Transformers films, she played Mikaela who was more skilled at fixing cars than her male counterparts. While Jennifer’s Body originally got mixed reviews when it first came out, the #MeToo movement helped give fans a new perspective on the character of Jennifer Check using her sexuality to exact revenge on those who wronged her. Fox told Glamour about how she would speak out about “the abusive, misogynistic, patriarchal things that were going on in Hollywood” before the #MeToo movement and got ridiculed for it.

Recently, it seemed like more people were willing to swallow Megan Fox’s words whole instead of taking them with a grain of salt. That is until her new pet name for her fiancee was discovered. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress continued to speak to Glamour about the amusing misconceptions people had of her calling Machine Gun Kelly “Daddy.”

I was being celebrated as being a feminist until I had the nerve to call my boyfriend, ‘Daddy.’ And a lot of people got upset about that, which I think is a funny conversation to actually have, because that goes into allowing women to be… women. Allowing us to experience what we want in life, what we like. That is feminism.

This reminds me of the time when Emma Watson spoke about the ridicule she faced when she posed topless in a cover photo for Vanity Fair . She felt that feminism was about a woman’s choice and her liberation to do what felt right for her. Megan Fox would agree with that. She had a battle of the sexes with director Michael Bay for a long time. Her big-screen debut was in his movie Bad Boys II as an extra where she danced sexually in a bikini at the young age of 16 . She called it “a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works.”

Megan Fox worked with Bay again in two Transformers films but pissed him off in the process by calling him “a nightmare to work for,” leading to her being kicked off the third movie . Even though the two of them seemed to make up after being cast in his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie , she was seemingly still getting frustrated by her career. Her time in the limelight simmered down after experiencing a genuine breakdown due to too much objectification . She was too afraid to be seen in the public eye for fear of being “mocked,” “spat at,” or yelled at. This shows that while being a sex symbol in Hollywood can feel liberating, the drawbacks will always come from those who send judgment on those people.