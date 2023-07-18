Megan Fox Shared Even More Photos From Her Green Bikini Tree Shoot, And Halle Bailey Followed Suit With Her Own Nature Post

There’s nothing like spending the summer out in nature. Whether it be by the beach, in the mountains, or among the trees, it’s always nice to get out and enjoy the gorgeous weather while we can. Both Megan Fox and Halle Bailey took advantage of this as they posted images in green bikinis from nature photoshoots, and I'm kind of hoping this becomes a trend.

Megan Fox Shared More Photos From Her Green Bikini Shoot

In Megan Fox’s last post from this green bikini shoot , she wrote that “the forest is my oldest friend.” This time around she noted that “the trees call me by my name” on Instagram . Based on these captions and just how comfortable and flawless the actress looks in these photos she seems to be right at home among the trees, check it out:

Not only is her sparkly green bikini the perfect summer staple, her entire look is giving the fantastical summer energy I need right now. Complimenting the swimsuit, Fox had magical pink butterflies in her hair which was done in beachy waves with white feathery extensions. I totally get why she's posted twice about this photoshoot, because this look is incredible.

While Megan Fox has been seen in a black bikini , which follows suit with the black swim trend of the summer , this green moment is something totally unique, and I’m obsessed. Plus, now Halle Bailey has shown off her green bikini moment, and it really has me thinking these swimsuits might be the next big thing.

Halle Bailey Also Rocked A Green Bikini In A Nature Post

So, with this throwback post from Halle Bailey, does this mean we have a new trend on our hands? After hopping on the Barbiecore trend at the same time as Sarah Hyland , The Little Mermaid star also showed off her green bikini via Instagram Stories around the same time Megan Fox did, check it out:

Based on Bailey’s “missing Jamaica” caption, this post appears to be a throwback. Much like Megan Fox’s post, the actress is looking stunning in the jungle, and seems to be living her best life out in nature. She’s rocking a green bikini with lots of fun ties and high waisted bottoms. The entire look and the setting of the photo go perfect together, and it looked like the singer had a magnificent trip to Jamaica.

This post is not only perfect for the summer, it’s also giving major Little Mermaid energy. The jungle setting makes me think of the “Kiss The Girl” when Ariel and Prince Eric are rowing through the beautiful trees as Sebastian and co. sing to them. Between the green bikini that kind of reminds me of Ariel's green tail and the nature in the background, I'm loving all the little parallel's to Bailey's Disney princess.