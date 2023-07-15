No Big Deal, Just Megan Fox Rocking A Green Bikini And Posing In A Tree For Rare Instagram Post

Megan Fox returned to Instagram back in February following reports that she and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up due to cheating on his part. The A-list actress doesn’t take to the platform often but, when she does, she typically manages to grab the public’s attention in a major way. That seems to be the case when it comes to her latest social media update as well. Fox shared a rare post that shows her not only sporting a green bikini but also sitting in a tree and posing. I mean, no big deal, right?

The Instagram post in question was shared on Saturday and, to put it mildly, it’s sizzling hot. Megan Fox shared three photos in which she was on the branch of a tree in an undisclosed wooded area. She seemed quite at home while sitting on the leaf-covered structure as well. As a matter of fact, in her caption, she said, “the forest is my oldest friend.” You can check out the pics and video below:

It’s not all that often that you see a photo of this nature (no pun intended). I mean, sure, bikini images aren’t exactly a novelty on social media. Kim Kardashian and her famous siblings alone churn out their fair share. However, I can’t personally recall any of them or another major star, for that matter, going with the Jennifer’s Body icon’s approach. You also admittedly have to applaud the fact that she’s – in a way – highlighting the environment with this post.

Before sharing the content above, Megan Fox had already shared a swimwear pic since making her way back to Instagram. Her second (and since-deleted) post was giving all the black bikini summer vibes. Such pics have since become a rarity on an account that already sees infrequent updates as is. Nevertheless, the Transformers alum has shared other entertaining content. For example, she Fox did support the recently released Diablo IV by donning a corset.

As the actress makes her love of nature known, one has to wonder if she’d be interested in taking on the role of Poison Ivy. DC Studios co-head James Gunn is, after all, starting to flesh out his new cinematic universe. In all honesty, it may seem like a leap to start fancasting the star after these pics, but it’s interesting to think about. I’m also willing to bet that fan art is going to start making the rounds.

A potential DC casting for Megan Fox doesn’t seem to be in the cards (as far as we know), but she does have other things coming up. She’s set to appear in The Expendables 4, and the trailer promises that she’ll be a part of some major action sequences. In addition, she’s signed on to play the lead role in the sci-fi thriller Subservience. She also has reason to celebrate because she recently appeared in a bikini shoot for Sports Illustrated, which she impressively didn’t even need to prepare for.

This probably won’t be the last time that Megan Fox shares even more sleek pics with her social media followers, and chances are they’re willing and ready for them. I don’t know how she can get more creative with a bikini pic than by getting on a tree and doing what comes naturally. However, knowing Fox, I’m sure she’ll find a way.