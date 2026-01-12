‘Both Stack And Smoke’s Girlfriends Are Pregnant OMG.’ Fans Had The Best Reactions To Wunmi Mosaku’s Baby Bump Reveal
The Sinners family is growing!
Sunday night’s awards show held plenty of surprises for TV and movie lovers, and I’m not just talking about all of the Golden Globe winners. There was Teyona Taylor’s message to “little Black girls,” Nikki Glaser’s tribute to Rob Reiner and that UFC tie-in with Heated Rivalry that I think we can safely say nobody saw coming. We also got some big news from Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku, as she revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet.
Wunmi Mosaku, who played Annie in one of the best movies of 2025, was a vision in her bright yellow Matthew Reisman gown at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. While she was one of the Sinners actors who arguably should have been nominated — and one of several women of color who were snubbed — Mosaku did take the stage with her co-stars as the movie won for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, joining Hailee Steinfeld, who is expecting her first child with her husband Josh Allen.
Fans were so excited for Wunmi Mosaku, who simultaneously announced the news via a poignant essay in Vogue. Many people had some great reactions to the two Sinners actresses (pictured above with co-stars Delroy Lindo and Miles Caton) expecting at the same time. One posted:
Another suggested Michael B. Jordan was good enough in his dual roles as the Smokestack Twins to have caused a baby boom, writing:
All jokes aside, plenty of fans were just happy for Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld, as other comments included:
- Wait Wunmi and Hailey are both pregnant at the same time 😍 – VirgoAvenghae
- Awwwww she’s glowing!! 🥹 congratulations Wunmi 💛 – phattitti
- Wunmi and Hailee being pregnant at the same time is so cute. Congrats to the Sinners stars! – ErickaSkywalkrr
- Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld had their baby bump moment with honorary godfathers Delroy Lindo and Miles Caton! Oh Sinners family you always come through. – ragingmotelfire
Wunmi Mosaku wrote in her Vogue piece that in her Nigerian culture, pregnancies are not typically announced in a public fashion due to their being sacred. However, with Sinners getting so much awards love — and Mosaku herself responsible for one of the best performances of 2025 — she says she was advised to “get ahead of speculation” regarding her body.
She therefore chose not to hide her bump but to celebrate it, ensuring that she and the baby got to experience the moment together. The dress she chose is a celebration of this journey, as the actress wrote:
She definitely was glowing at the Golden Globes, and I love that she’s being celebrated both personally and professionally. If you haven’t seen Sinners — or if you want to see if a rewatch will reveal new aspects of the film — the Ryan Coogler project is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription.
