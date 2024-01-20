See Nikki Reed And Ian Somerhalder Sweetly Pay Homage To Their Twilight And Vampire Diaries Days While Getting In On A Romantic TikTok Trend

Did you know Twilight’s Nikki Reed and The Vampire Diaries’ Ian Somerhalder are married? Yep, it’s pretty much the best fictional vampire union to happen! The couple exchanged vows back in 2015 and have two kids together. While the pair have opted to leave Hollywood in recent years to live a much quieter life on a farm, they aren't totally out of touch with the happenings of the world at large. Reed, for her part, just joined TikTok and did so by sharing a video of her and Somerhalder, which included the perfect homage to their days playing bloodsuckers.

Nikki Reed shared her first TikTok by sharing her and Ian Somerhalder’s own take on the “Out of My League” trend that’s been all over the social media platform as of late. Take a look at the delightful video below:

Tons of couples have been using the hit song from Fitz and the Tantrums to stage their partner bumping into them before embracing for a sweet and romantic moment. The Sleepy Hollow alum chose to do the trend with her husband of almost nine years, but with a twist their fans will appreciate. Halfway through the video, it cuts to a clip of both Nikki Reed as Rosalie Hale in Twilight and Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries before he dips her for a kiss. She followed up the video with this second part:

Of course, both videos have already gone viral and, honestly, what a great video of the couple as she joins TikTok! Ian Somerhalder, who has been on the platform for some time now, commented on the first video by saying, “You are my Roman Empire!!!!!” They are honestly so cute, and you gotta love how they're willing to play into their vampire personas. The actress cleverly captioned the first video with “Cc Emmett Cullen” and called her husband a “wannabe vampire” in the second part of the video, where she pretends to be creeped out by him.

Nikki Reed was the first of the pair to don those proverbial vampire teeth when she played the salty sister to Edward Cullen in 2008’s Twilight, which is based on Stephanie Meyer’s phenom of a book franchise. Just one year later, The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW, with Ian Somerhalder starring alongside Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley. Somerhalder has previously talked about how he wouldn’t have been a vampire on TV if it wasn’t for Twilight ’s success , saying the series “rode on the coattails of that theatrical success.”

Since both actors had some pretty wild journeys playing fanged individuals for many years and within properties with massive fanbases, they probably had plenty of shared experiences they could discuss when they reportedly met in 2014. Nowadays, Nikki Reed remains in contact with her Twilight cast and both of them juggle multiple businesses, including Ian Somerhalder’s liquor brand with Paul Wesley .

Now, I can’t wait to see if the couple get on more TikTok trends now that the both of them are on the social media app. I imagine that if they could probably come up with some other creative posts if they put their heads together.