Olivia Wilde Absolutely Wore White To A Friend’s Wedding, Then Posted About It On The Internet

Olivia Wilde is an accomplished actress and filmmaker, who has been making countless headlines over the last few years. Namely because of her ongoing legal situation with ex Jason Sudeikis, her former relationship with Harry Styles , and of course all the rumors Don’t Worry Darling drama . Wilde has likely gotten used to getting this attention, and seems to have a good sense of humor about it. Case in point: she absolutely wore white to a friend’s wedding, then posted about it on the internet. Talk about owning it.

Well that’s one way to make an impression. While wearing white at a wedding is generally considered a faux pas, Wilde did just that recently. Although she did clarify that part of the reason for this was so she could joke about the fashion choice while making a speech to the newlyweds. But how did they feel about the director/actress’ costume choice?

Luckily, fans don’t have to wonder too much about how things went down at these recent nuptials. Olivia Wilde posted another image to her IG story, clarifying that the grooms who got married were all too happy with her white dress. Check it out for yourself below,

Well there you have it. While some people out there would never dare to wear white to a wedding, that wasn’t the case for the Booksmart filmmaker. If only there was footage of her toast, where we could hear the joke that accompanied this costume choice. Fingers crossed that we eventually get to see this sometime down the line.

As previously mentioned, the filmmaker/actress has been the subject of countless headlines over the last year. This is partly due to her former relationships with both Harry Styles and her ex Jason Sudeikis. While she’s co-parenting with the Ted Lasso star, they turned heads when Sudeikis served Wilde custody papers while she was presenting at last year’s CinemaCon. Then there were the various stories that surrounded Don’t Worry Darling, including her rumored feud with Florence Pugh and (of course) Styles and Chris Pine’s spit gate .