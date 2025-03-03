Zoë Kravitz Went For The Full Cheeky Effect At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, And I’ve Never Seen A Dress Like It

Awards Season's biggest night has come and gone, and the 2025 Academy Awards has plenty of memorable moments. That includes some A+ fashion like Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked-inspired Oscars looks. But the Vanity Fair After Party is a venue for even more looks, and Zoë Kravitz rocked an original gown with a sheer panel that showed off her butt. Let's break it all down.

While Kravitz wasn't among the nominees this year, that didn't stop the 36 year-old actress from making a splash at the Oscars. While her ex Channing Tatum seemingly went with his new boo, the Big Little Lies actress stunned at the red carpet with her cheeky look. Check it out for yourself below:

(Image credit: Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Image)

I mean, how stunning is that? Few people could pull of this type of cheeky look, especially at an event like the Vanity Fair party. But Kravitz has established herself as a fashion icon, and this look is no exception. And smart money says we'll see other celebrities mimicking this type of garment soon on the red carpet.

Zoë Kravitz' Vanity Fair dress is just the latest example of the sheer trend continuing to be popular in Hollywood. Back in 2022, Florence Pugh famously freed the nipple in a sheer Valentino dress, breaking the internet in the process. While she got some flak online at first, sheer fashions have been becoming more common in the years that followed. Case in point: Olivia Wilde wore a sheer dress at the Oscars last night as well.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/WireImage)

Since Kravitz and Tatum ended their engagement back in October, some folks are online are calling her cheeky Oscars look her "revenge dress". This is obviously a reference to the late Princess Diana's famous black dress that she wore in 1994. Although since the former couple are working on a new movie together, one would assume that their split was pretty amicable.

As always, Oscars night was a big one for fashion, particularly for the women who attended the star-studded event. Demi Moore wore a sparkly gown to the event, seemingly as a reference to her character Elisabeth Sparkle from The Substance. Unfortunately, she didn't end up taking home the Academy Award, with Anora's Mikey Madison taking home the Best Actress trophy instead. Some other names that have been on the Best Dressed lists include Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, and Lupita Nyong'o. Although Zoë Kravitz arguably made the biggest splash at the Vanity Fair After Party, as plenty of folks are chatting online about her cheeky look. Who can blame the actress/director for showing off with that figure?

Tatum and Kravitz will both appear in the movie Alpha Gang, which is currently in pre-production. Unfortunately, it won't be in the 2025 movie release dates.