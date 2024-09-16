One Thing That's Reportedly Changed About Brad Pitt And George Clooney As They've Settled Into Relationships, Per One Insider

George Clooney and Brad Pitt remain good friends and are generally seen as two of the coolest people in Hollywood. They’re the leaders of a modern Rat Pack, making it fitting that they’re best known together for a series of films inspired by the original Rat Pack’s Oceans 11. However, with Clooney now married for almost a decade and Pitt back in a seemingly serious relationship, it appears the two stars have changed a bit, as they've settled down. As an insider alleges, they're even letting their ladies make key decisions in their lives.

The source recently told Closer that George Clooney and Brad Pitt actually defer to their significant others in many situations, like when it comes to what to eat and what to wear. While such decisions might not fit with their hyper-cool images, it seems both men are quite content to let significant decisions be made for them by the women in their lives. The insider claims…



It's very noticeable these days how Brad and George are deferring to their partners, not just with their social life but the way they dress and even what they order at a restaurant. Brad will let Ines order his dinner and choose his shirts for him to go out in, and George has been happy to let Amal call the shots for years now ever since his motorbike crash.

George Clooney was in a motorcycle accident back in 2018 and, while his injuries were relatively minor, they required he spend some time in the hospital. That meant there were things he was unable to do himself, and he had to rely on his wife, Amal Clooney. It also seems George may have taken the accident as motivation to slow down in his life more generally. Since then it seems the actor has been more than happy to let his wife continue to handle several parts of his life.

While Brad Pitt is still battling ex-wife Angelina Jolie in court, his romantic life has become more stable. The actor has been seeing model Ines de Ramon for some time. The insider claims Pitt has seen how happy his friend George Clooney is and wants to emulate that to some degree.

Though letting the women in their lives decide things like food or clothing may not seem like a big deal, it implies that the men are less in control of their public image. Should these claims be true, they'd mean that the versions of them that we see may not be an image entirely of their own creation. Of course, that wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing, if the two leading men are content

Firm friends George Clooney and Brad Pitt will be spending a fair amount of time together over the next few years. Their latest collaboration, Wolfs is set to debut later this month amid the 2024 movie schedule, and the movie already has a sequel in development. In addition, Oceans 14 is also reportedly on the way.

