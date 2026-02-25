Fellow Football WAGs Share Enthusiastic Responses After Hailee Steinfeld Posts Cute Pregnancy Photo With Josh Allen
Love to see the support!
Hailee Steinfeld has so much to celebrate right now. Professionally, her movie Sinners received a historic number of 2026 Oscar nominations, and she’s been out supporting the film and her colleagues who got nods. Meanwhile, personally, she and Josh Allen are getting ready to welcome their first child. Now, she’s posted a very cute pregnancy photo with her husband, and her fellow WAGs shared their enthusiastic responses.
Hailee Steinfeld Posted A Cute Pregnancy Photo
The actor and football player announced that they were expecting in December 2025, which was about six months after they got married. In the couple of months since Hailee Steinfeld revealed her pregnancy, Josh Allen shared his take on parenthood, we’ve gotten a few updates here and there, and we got to see the actress and her bump on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Now, she’s giving us a bit of “life lately” with this sweet pregnancy photo:
I love how homey this image is, as both Allen and Steinfeld look so cozy in their comfy clothes. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate the actress’s striped crop top that highlights her bump perfectly? Oh, and the matching coffee mugs are sweet, too, and I love that they’re sitting at the table together. Seriously, this family is the cutest.
Overall, this is an adorable little life and pregnancy update from the parents-to-be, so it makes a lot of sense that Steinfeld’s fellow NFL wives and girlfriends (WAGs) are hyping them up in the comments.
Her Fellow NFL WAGs Shared Enthusiastic Responses
Much like how Josh Allen hyped up Sinners, and how Steinfeld supported his NFL career right back, so many are supporting the couple and their new chapter of life. This includes Olivia Culpo, who is married to 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. She commented:
She’s right, Steinfeld does look incredible. That seemed to be the consensus among the wives and girlfriends who commented on the post, too. For example, the wife of Allen’s Bills teammate, Mitchell Trubisky, also commented on the image. Here’s what Hillary Trubisky had to say:
Cute is the word I’d use to describe this, too. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were already couple goals, now it feels like they’re well on their way to being family goals too. According to Kelly Stafford, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, it really looks like the couple is thriving as they get ready to be parents:
They really are so adorable in this photo, and based on their comments, it would seem that they’re over the moon about becoming parents.
Now, I’m hoping we get more sweet pregnancy updates like this one, and I’m equally as hopeful that the WAGs will continue to be there to hype Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen up.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
