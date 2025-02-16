Paddington 3 Was Already Spoiled For Me Before I Saw It In Theaters, But I Love What The Ending Could Mean For Future Sequels

Warning: Spoilers for Paddington in Peru are in play. If you haven’t seen this new adventure just yet, you’ve been warned.

International territories are finally experiencing Paddington 3 in theaters, as it has finally arrived in its spot on the 2025 movie schedule. Having finally seen the picture myself, I can say it offers perilous adventure, heartwarming moments, and clever gags to keep you laughing, when you’re not crying.

Everything we’ve learned about Paddington in Peru has been leading up to this moment, and while I’m satisfied with the results, I’m afraid I didn’t go in fully ignorant of the surprises that awaited. Yes, this third installment does have mid- and post-credits moments that bring back a beloved rogue, and I don’t think it’s by coincidence.

So let’s talk about how a fourth film in the series could benefit from what fans have just seen and why that’s fantastic news. And, as always, if you haven't enjoyed this golden romp just yet, this is your final warning that spoilers are in this jar of marmalade. So feel free to check out our own Sarah El-Mahmoud's Paddington in Peru review if you're worried about having the same experience I did walking in.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Knew Paddington In Peru Was Bringing Back THAT Major Franchise Alum Months Ago

A combination of the latest Paddington movie’s release being released in the UK last November, and Wikipedia’s plot synopsis being accurate, I was spoiled. Hugh Grant’s Phoenix Buchanan, listed as playing himself in Peru’s credits, has returned - and the result was absolutely hysterical.

Buchanan's inclusion stems from the titular bear (Ben Whishaw) introducing some of his kin from Peru via a sequence reminiscent of when he introduced the Brown family to a colorful bunch of prisoners in the franchise's first sequel in 2017. Almost immediately, the actor-turned-reformed criminal was struck with an idea that he'd execute upon his imminent release from prison: a West End production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

In typical Hugh Grant fashion, Phoenix Buchanan’s vision for the production unfurls through sparkling dialogue that paints quite a picture. A fourth installment in the series is very easily positioned to build on this moment, and back up Grant's claim of Paddington 2 as his best film, for its still-percolating story, and it feels quite fitting.

(Image credit: Heyday Films/StudioCanal)

Phoenix Buchanan’s Return Feels Like A Tease For Paddington 4’s Story

Some may think Phoenix’s potential rise amid the threequel's credits scene is an easy opportunity for a cute joke. That’s not a bad idea on the surface. Of course, seeing as Deadline confirmed that Paddington 4 is still on the books, that early announcement is similar to how it was already known that Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is on the way very early into the third installment's theatrical run.

Ideally, there would already be a kernel of an idea in existence. And, seeing as Hugh Grant’s charmingly villainous Paddington 2 turn wowed the crowd of fans old and new, it just feels right to bring him back. Keeping that in mind, I don’t think a potential reintroduction of Phoenix Buchanan would involve him merely playing the heel either.

It would be too easy for the venerated actor of dog food commercials and prison musical numbers alike to be brought back simply to undo those past lessons. Instead, Paddington 4 could serve a greater purpose.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Paddington’s Rehabilitation Of Phoenix Would Be A Full-Circle Moment

“If we’re kind and polite, the world will be right.” That iconic Paddington 2 quote is knowledge that our young bear’s Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) passed on for him (and everyone) to learn. The very fact that the lovable character would even visit Phoenix in prison, with several El Dorado bears in tow, seems to suggest that this small bear of immense kindness had indeed forgiven Mr. Buchanan for his crimes.

Hugh Grant discussed this when I interviewed him on behalf of CinemaBlend. And I'd hope that Paddington 4's producers will take his thoughts, which can be seen below, into consideration for the next film:

A post shared by CinemaBlend (@cinemablend) A photo posted by on

Phoenix Buchanan would be the ultimate proof that being kind and polite would indeed make the world right. Which only leads to a further wrinkle I could see being presented in this hypothetical Paddington 4 story. After all, every story needs an antagonist, and the perfect candidate has been hiding under our noses this whole time.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Mr. Curry Could Become An Even More Timely Villain

Someone I was surprised to see absent from Paddington in Peru was Mr. Curry (Peter Capaldi), the grouchy neighbor and nemesis to the Brown family. While most of Windsor Gardens’ residents were only shown for a brief moment in the early act of the film, it was curious to not have a moment of sourness involving this formidable foe.

Now that the El Dorado bears have come to visit, the door is open for a sort of ursine tourism that Arthur Curry would most certainly disapprove of. Paddington 4 could see Peter Capaldi’s curmudgeon running for some seat in government, in an effort to try and regulate how bear travel in the UK works.

It wouldn’t be the first time that real-world issues were tackled by the gentle hand of the Paddington franchise, and it’d be a fitting way for this notable adversary to return. Perhaps Mr. Curry could even be a sort of "final boss" for the endearing bear's kindness, raising the stakes greater than any lost treasure ever could.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

There are, of course, a bunch of Paddington in Peru cast members who could reprise their roles as well. I mean, if we could somehow get Antonio Banderas and Hugh Grant together as reformed friends of Paddington Bear, that would be delightful. Or perhaps my pitch of Olivia Colman and Richard E. Grant, playing bickering managers of Barkridge’s department store, could see Paddington entering the retail space. That latter idea would signify an adaptation of one of my favorite stories from the stop-motion cartoon era.

Sadly, this is all speculation, and it's unclear what’s coming down the pike in a fourth film. So feel free to dream up your own pitches, as Paddington in Peru is currently available in various forms. International audiences can catch this caper in theaters, while those of you in the UK have access to this lovely film through Digital HD - with a physical edition releasing this week!