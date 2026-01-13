Paul Rudd's Co-Star Just Called Him Out For His 'Huge Penis', And His Reaction Is A+

Paul Rudd is known for being a hilarious comedian, in addition to his tenure playing Ant-Man in the MCU (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Some of the best Paul Rudd movies showed off his comedic chops, although in a recent viral interview his co-star pointed out something else memorable about the actor: his penis size. And his response was pretty hilarious.

Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw Paul Rudd get ripped, and become a sex symbol in the process. While appearing on the podcast Take Your Shoes off with Rick Glassman, the host (and his co-star from 2018's A Futile And Stupid Gesture) referenced a previous appearance on the pod. Specifically where he pretended to defecate himself, with both the stool and Rudd's crotch being blurred when he took off his pants. The host joked about this moment, saying:

You have a huge penis. You do — you have a huge penis. I thought that 'Oh if we're not showing any of that then... if showing the poop takes you down two points, showing the penis raises you four.' So I thought you're coming out ahead. Your big head.

This moment seemingly caught Rudd off guard, although the actor leaned into the bit, covering himself up and looking awkwardly at the camera. While he was expecting funny bits on the podcast, I doubt he expected a whole segment to be about the size of his genitals. Alas, here we are.

Glassman wasn't going to let this joke pass by easily, and kept pressing the subject matter. After asking Rudd "Do you feel like people don't know how big your penis is?", the Clueless star responded with:

I mean I’ve never done — I’ve never been naked in a movie. I’m a fairly private person.

Points were made, although smart money says there are fans out there who wish that Paul Rudd joined the ranks of actors who gone naked on film. He went on to make a joke about this, saying:

I don’t wanna just be wagging my dick all over the place. I’m not Harvey Keitel in The Piano.

Talk about a niche reference. There have been plenty of full frontal scenes on film (especially in HBO shows like Euphoria, which is streaming with a HBO Max subscription), but it was The Piano that Paul Rudd name-dropped in this NSFW discussion. What a cinephile.

This conversation is sure to go viral, but hopefully it's taken as the comedic bit its intended to be. But if you look at the quotes out of context, it's definitely salacious.

Fans are looking forward to Rudd returning as Ant-Man in upcoming Marvel movies like Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives December 18t as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll just have to see if more NSFW comments happen as he promotes that project.