Someone Asked Channing Tatum About Chris Evans Returning For Avengers: Doomsday, And His Reaction Was Priceless

We’re now just 11 months away from the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday landing on the 2026 movie schedule, and speculation around the film is already running hot. One of the biggest recent talking points is the reveal that Chris Evans is returning as Captain America, teased in one of Marvel's four Doomsday teaser trailers. Naturally, fans are eager to hear reactions from anyone even remotely connected to the MCU — including Channing Tatum.

The Magic Mike star was walking the red carpet when he was asked what he thought about Evans’ return. The moment, shared on E! News’ TikTok account, captured Tatum delivering a perfectly evasive and hilarious response. He does a good job of keeping everything locked down.

I don’t know what you’re talking about! No, I don’t know what you’re talking about! That is my answer. If I say anything other than, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about,’ there’s somebody that will black bag me and throw me in a car and I’ve learned my lesson. I don’t say anything.

Clearly, Mr. Step Up has learned a thing or two about keeping Marvel secrets under lock and key. Yes, Tatum is confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, where he’ll once again suit up as everyone’s favorite card-carrying Cajun, Gambit. Judging by his response, he’s not taking any chances, and fans know it.

Fans Are Reacting To Channing Tatum’s Response

Of course, most fans recognize the 21 Jump Street alum is being playfully cagey. A quick scroll through the comments on the video reveals just how much people are enjoying the bit:

It’s true we don’t yet know the full extent of how Cap will factor into Avengers: Doomsday, but that’s what makes the Roofman star’s response so funny. He’s not even willing to comment on something Marvel has already confirmed. The teaser featuring Evans holding a baby, which ends with the message “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday,” is already out there for everyone to see.

The Alabama-born A-lister clearly isn’t taking any chances. When it comes to Marvel spoilers, he’s playing it as safe as humanly possible, and honestly, that commitment might be the funniest part.

Tatum’s Long History With The Character Gambit

Channing Tatum’s connection to Gambit has been a saga in itself. He spent nearly a decade attached to a solo Gambit movie that bounced between directors, rewrites, and release dates before being scrapped after Disney acquired Fox. For years, it stood as one of Marvel’s biggest “what could’ve been” projects.

That’s why his eventual debut in Deadpool & Wolverine felt so satisfying. Tatum finally suited up in a comic-accurate look, leaned fully into the Cajun swagger and one-liners, and even joked about the abandoned film. With his return now confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, it’s no surprise he’s staying tight-lipped. Fans will have to wait until the movie hits theaters on December 18, 2026, to see how much screen time Gambit gets and whether he crosses paths with Steve Rogers.