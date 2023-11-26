Paul Walker’s Brother Gets Real About How Vin Diesel And The Fast And Furious Cast Showed Up For Their Family After The Actor’s Death

The Fast & Furious franchise continues to roar right along its cinematic road and, as it does so, a number of fans still miss Paul Walker, the beloved former lead of the series. Walker sadly died after being involved in a single-car crash in 2013. In the immediate aftermath, many were left devastated, but none were more affected than the late star’s family members. Cody Walker, Paul’s younger brother, has been candid about his sibling’s passing from time to time. Though it was surely a tough situation, Cody and his relatives had support, as he recently explained how Vin Diesel and the FF cast showed up for him and his family after their loss.

One of the biggest themes of Universal’s billion-dollar film franchise is family, as Dominic Toretto makes it a point to keep his loved ones close. Well, those familial bonds definitely seem to apply to the cast itself. When Cody Walker recalled the immediate aftermath of his brother’s death during an interview with People , he explained that it took no time for the stars to assemble on his family’s behalf. What Cody described sounds very heartwarming:

Vin [Diesel], Tyrese [Gibson], Ludacris, Michelle [Rodriguez], Sung Kang . . . [have] all been so supportive of the family. They were all at my mom's [Cheryl Walker] house immediately following the accident for a couple of days. They all flew in from Atlanta or wherever they were, and it really meant a lot.

The fact that the actors wasted no time making their way to the Walker home to pay their respects is nothing short of wonderful. Some may not be surprised that they would all be quick to regroup in such a way, considering how close they all seem to be. Still, I can’t help but tip my hat to them for ensuring that they were there to provide support to their late co-star’s relatives during a tragic time.

Paul Walker notably played cop-turned-street racer-turned international fugitive Brian O’Conner during the first seven installments in the franchise. His character received an emotional send-off in 2015’s Furious 7, with Cody and his other brother, Caleb, serving as stand-ins to help complete their sibling’s work. Though O’Conner was not killed off, he’s remained unseen (but mentioned) in more recent installments. The Walker family has apparently been very supportive of the franchise since Paul’s death. Franchise alum Tyrese Gibson explained that the brood gave their “blessing” before the cast and crew continued work on F7, and they were also at the premiere. Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, has also lent her support and even cameoed in Fast X.

At present, the Fast & Furious series is racing towards its final installment, which is set to arrive in 2025. Vin Diesel and the cast have discussed the conclusion , and they mostly seem ready to reach the end of the road. This all seems to be somewhat bittersweet for Diesel, as he’ll be reaching the finish line without his late co-star. Nevertheless, he seems primed to end the story and in the process, fulfill a “promise” he made to his deceased collaborator years ago.

We don’t know much about FF 11 at this point, but one would imagine that it will somehow honor Paul Walker and his contributions to the series. As time goes on, it’s likely that the cast and crew will remain tight with the Walkers. It’s certainly tragic that Paul is no longer with us, but I’d like to think that he’d be delighted to know that his relatives and co-stars are still close.