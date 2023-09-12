Did You Know Fast And Furious’ Paul Walker And Ludacris Had Birthdays One Day Apart? How Meadow And The Family Celebrated

Family should always celebrate family, and the cast of Fast and Furious makes sure to do just that, especially when it's one of their co-stars’ birthdays. In September, the celebration gets turned up to eleven, because two of the actors in this car-centric saga have birthdays one day apart. So, to show some love for Ludacris and Paul Walker , the family, including the late actor’s daughter Meadow Walker, honored them on social media, and it's all so sweet.

For context, Ludacris’ birthday is on September 11 and Paul Walker’s is on September 12. So, in honor of their neighboring days, the family took to social media to celebrate.

How Ludacris And Vin Diesel Celebrated The Rapper's Birthday

Ludacris celebrated his 46th birthday on September 11 by hanging out with his wife and daughters. The rapper took to Instagram to show the dog-pile-like hug he received, and it’s the most adorable thing ever, check it out:

A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris) A photo posted by on

The love from his family is real, and this is the cutest video. What a fantastic way to bring in 46!

Along with Ludacris posting about how his family recognized his birthday, his on-screen family also showed their love. Vin Diesel took to Instagram to honor the Fast and Furious tech genius, noting that they are “brothers by bond.” Check out the Dom Toretto actor’s sweet post for his friend’s big day:

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) A photo posted by on

The appreciation and adoration the Fast and Furious cast has for each other is infectious, and having a double dose of birthdays and seeing the posts for Ludacris and Paul Walker clearly proves it.

Meadow Walker Honored Her Father Paul Walker For His Birthday

The day after Ludacris’ birthday is Paul Walker’s big day, and this year would have marked his 50th birthday. To honor her late father, and the beloved franchise he helped pioneer, Meadow Walker took to Instagram to post about the actor behind Brian.

A post shared by Meadow Walker Thornton-Allan (@meadowwalker) A photo posted by on

Meadow was only 1 year old when The Fast and The Furious was released , however, she’s always been clear about the love she has for the franchise and her father’s role in it. She even had a little cameo in Fast X that was a sweet nod to her dad.

Late last year, on the anniversary of his death Diesel shared a sweet tribute for his on-screen partner in crime. The Dom actor and Ludacris had a sweet exchange on Meadow’s birthday last year too. Also, Paul Walker’s and Brian’s legacy is still felt in the Fast and Furious movies. So, the actor is still very much a big part of the family.

Along with Meadow’s sweet post of her and her dad when she was a baby, she shared her favorite image of him from the Fast franchise on social media. With it came an announcement that to celebrate his 50th birthday they’d be selling T-shirts to raise money for the Paul Walker Foundation. Showing her love for her co-star and on-screen partner, Jordana Brewster also posted about the fundraiser.

So, overall, there’s a lot of love and a whole lot of good going out into the world as we celebrate Ludacris and Paul Walker.