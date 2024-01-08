Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks Hilariously Pitched A Movie For Her, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence And More, And Now I Need To See It

Danielle Brooks is an absolute joy to watch on screen. She made us laugh and cry being part of the ensemble cast of Netflix’s Orange is the New Black as well as showing a fierce side to her playing Sofia in the remake cast of The Color Purple . If the 39-year-old actress were to pitch her own movie, she’d like to star with A-listers like Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence, and more. After listening to this movie pitch, now I need to see it!

It’s only natural to want to star with talented, humorous actresses like Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence. After all, they were both nominated at this year’s Golden Globes for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical. Variety posted a video on X asking Peacemaker’s Danielle Brooks who she’d like to work with for an upcoming movie. This followed a hilarious movie pitch that made me want to vouch for it to become a reality. Here’s what she had to say and I dare you not to laugh:

OK, three badass women… We’re rockstars, we have a band, and we go to Palm Springs, and we have to get ready for… One of the girls’ brothers is getting married, and that’s gonna be played by – I don’t know – Jack Black. I don’t know, we’re doing Minecraft together so that’s [the first person who comes to mind]. … I have no idea where this story is going to go! [Laughs]

Based on Danielle Brooks’ pitch, I can already see this movie becoming one of the best women-led buddy comedy films . Jennifer Lawrence shredding the guitar and singing into the mic like a badass is an on-screen moment I never thought I’d need. And I’d love to see Margot Robbie bring a Harley Quinn-like vibe to the role in this rock band. But of course, you can’t have a movie about a band without School of Rock’s Jack Black. As he’s confirmed to be in Minecraft with Brooks co-starring with him, he must have given the videogame-adapted film quite a performance for the Master of None actress to think of him. And I don’t care if Brooks doesn’t know what direction the movie will go. I’m still in!

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner continued to share her pitch that the two women would all fall for her brother which would cause a rift between them all. Leave it to Danielle Brooks to allow her character to be the voice of reason among the girls with a surprise cameo to help bring them all together.

… And I’m the one who has to get them all together, and be like, ‘Look, we came down here for a reason, we have to give the best performance of our life, because we’re still in a band. So all of y’all need to get it together. And then it becomes like a whole Bridesmaids situation, and it’s a hot mess. And like, Melissa McCarthy comes out of nowhere. And I don’t know, she comes out of the sky, like [angelic noise] ‘It’s Melissa McCarthy. I’m here to get you all together, because none of y’all got it together. … I definitely need some [storyboards], because I definitely don’t know where this story is going. [Laughs)

Danielle Brooks’ laugh and smile while going with the flow of this pitch is absolutely infectious. I would love it if Bridesmaids' Megan or a character like Megan would swoop down to save the day. While Megan was a fun side character who deserved more screen time in the Paul Feig-helmed film, she had the most hilarious and pivotal moments in the comedy. Especially the scene when she tells Annie after pummeling her onto the couch, “You are your problem. You are also your solution.” With so many hilarious and gifted women in this pitch, I wouldn’t oppose bringing Melissa McCarthy into the mix.