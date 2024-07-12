Pregnant Margot Robbie Is Still Giving Serves With Her Wimbledon Look In Sweet Pics With Tom Ackerley
Of course, she's still serving.
In her first public appearance since the reports that she was pregnant, Margot Robbie absolutely served in a classy look. The actress and her husband Tom Ackerley attended Wimbledon this week, and of course, the Barbie star showed up in a sleek and stylish look!
When Wimbledon rolls around every year, we always expect to see celebs serving sophisticated fits as they take in some tennis. However, considering the timing of this in conjunction with the news that the actress is reportedly pregnant, these pictures are truly to die for, take a look:
The couple were pictured at the All England Club, where they sat in the stands to watch the tennis tournament. It’s standard to see people dressed to the nines to watch these games, and that’s what Robbie and Ackerley did.
The Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood actress rocked a wonderful white asymmetrical dress that featured a shawl wrapped around her right shoulder. It was covered in black polka dots, and she paired the garment with black mule heels, black sunglasses and a black and white purse.
Meanwhile, Ackerley kept it classy with tan trousers and a cream polo.
Overall, the couple looked suave, and they were serving. Then, when you add on the adorable photos, like the one above and the pregnancy news, the moment becomes even better!
The last week has been a big one in the world of celebrity pregnancies. Along with Robbie, Alexandra Daddario announced she’s expecting, and she adorably referenced the I, Tonya actress as well as Hailey Bieber. All three women are incredibly fashionable, and I truly cannot wait to see how they continue to kill the carpets while carrying their children.
Throughout the last year, we’ve seen Margot Robbie rock pink and black dresses on various occasions, and she’s been loud and proud about her love for Barbiecore. So, even though the Barbie era is over, I’m hopeful that we’ll get to see the mom-to-be in some pink in the near future.
Along with that, she is often seen on carpets and at events in designer brands, like Chanel, and I’d love to see her continue doing that throughout her preganancy.
Aside from stepping out in a fabulous look for some tennis, Robbie seems to be taking a much-deserved break. When it comes to acting, the 2024 movie schedule currently doesn't feature a project that she’s acting in, and her only upcoming film is A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is in post-production and does not have a release date. However, when it comes to producing, she and Ackerley are still hard at work, as they’re in production on the mini-series Sirens and films like The Sims, Monopoly and Tank Girl are all in development.
As these projects continue to work their way toward release and we learn more about Margot Robbie’s growing family, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. But, while we wait, you can go back and watch her latest work – Barbie – with a Max subscription.
