Pregnant Megan Fox Rocks Black Lace Lingerie While Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Rocks A Black Gown In Totally Different Carpet Looks

It feels like baby fever has gripped Hollywood as of late, as a number of major stars have given birth to little ones over the past month or so. Margot Robbie welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley just a few weeks ago, while Alexandra Daddario announced her first baby’s birth on Halloween. As we speak, at least two other A-listers are expecting bundles of joy – Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox. Both recently rolled up at events with different pregnancy looks, with Lawrence sporting a black gown and Fox wearing black-lace lingerie.

Jennifer Lawrence is currently looking towards the arrival of her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. This past week, the Oscar winner attended the Los Angeles premiere of the 2024 movie release Bread & Roses, a documentary she produced under her Excellent Cadaver banner. You can take a look at the actress’ truly sweet fit by checking out the photo down below:

(Image credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images)

The gown that the Silver Linings Playbook star is wearing in the pic above is a classic Christian Lacroix piece, according to Teen Vogue . More specifically, the outfit belongs to the brand’s haute couture collection from 2006. I’d say that the 34-year-old star wears the off-the-shoulder look well. Not only that, but she definitely seems to be glowing ahead of the birth of her second child. Kudos to “J-Law” and her team for putting together such a great fit that not only looks good in general but also seamlessly compliments her baby bump.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that Megan Fox is still sporting somewhat risqué pieces of fashion as she awaits the arrival of her fourth child (and first with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly). The Expend4bles star just attended the GQ x Men of The Year ceremony in Los Angeles. Fox ultimately skipped the red carpet, as noted by TMZ , but she did take to Instagram to share a video that showcases her lacy black suit, which featured cutouts and was accessorized with boots. Check it out:

The outfits worn by the Transformers alum and Hunger Games star represent different approaches to pregnancy chic. Nevertheless, both managed to flawlessly execute their respective visions. And, of course, one would hope that in doing so, both stars were comfortable while wearing their chosen clothes. I obviously have no idea what it’s like to be pregnant, but I’d imagine that it’s important to be comfortable when you’re with child.

While Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy was reported on at the end of October, Megan Fox revealed hers this past week. The Jennifer’s Body icon did so by sharing a post to IG, which included a photo of her covered in black ooze . Needless to say, that was certainly quite a way to break the big news. Subsequently, there was chatter regarding whether Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, and his partner, Sharna Burgess were aware of the baby beforehand. Per an insider, Green and Burgess were in the know .

As for when the two expectant celebrity mothers will give birth to their respective babies, that’s unclear. Despite that, one would hope that both pregnancies proceed safely for both the mothers and their children. You may also want to be on the lookout for any more stunning looks from the mamas before their due dates.

