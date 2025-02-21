Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Have Been Hanging Out So Much. What An Insider Says Is Really Going On
How close are the exes?
Ben Affleck’s marriage to Jennifer Lopez may be a thing of the past, but his relationship with the other Jennifer — his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner, that is — is seemingly great, as they’ve been spending more time together than ever. It makes sense, with the actor choosing to focus on his children post-divorce (as well as his projects on the 2025 movie calendar), but what’s really going on between the Daredevil stars? An insider weighs in.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck — who were married for 10 years before they split in 2015 — made headlines when they spent Thanksgiving together along with their three children Violet (19), Seraphina “Fin” (16) and Samuel (12) last year. The former couple has apparently overcome a lot since their divorce, and an insider told OK! magazine:
However, for anyone wondering about the chance of reconciliation between the two (Bennifer 2.0 Part II?), the source alleges that’s not in the cards. They continued:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have always been committed to co-parenting, so it’s not really a shock that the 13 Going on 30 star would invite her children’s father to spend Thanksgiving and the holidays together.
The two-time Oscar winner allegedly isn’t ready to start dating again, and let’s not forget, Jennifer Garner is in a relationship of her own, dating John Miller off and on since 2018. Miller reportedly understands the closeness between Garner and Ben Affleck, but one insider has suggested that he feels like a third wheel at their awkward holiday get-togethers.
It’s not just the holidays, either, as Ben Affleck has apparently been enjoying family dinners with his ex-wife, their kids and John Miller, with Jennifer Garner showing her support by sending him home with food and vitamins to ensure he’s maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
In fact, it seems she has been a resource for both members of the Bennifer divorce, as she’s allegedly remained friendly with Jennifer Lopez as well.
It’s understandable that Jennifer Garner would worry about the father of her children amidst his divorce, especially given Ben Affleck’s past struggles with alcoholism. He’s also apparently been getting advice from longtime friend Matt Damon, who advised him to “focus on the work” amidst his split with JLo.
Their efforts seem to be working, because Ben Affleck is reportedly doing well and is working not only on The Accountant 2, which is set to hit theaters in April, but also the upcoming thriller RIP with Matt Damon, so keep your eye on the 2025 Netflix schedule for that as we wait for more updates on Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s sweet friendship.
