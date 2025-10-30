How Reese Witherspoon Turns Halloween Into An On-Set Tradition Is Iconic Behavior

For some actors, Halloween is just another workday. For Reese Witherspoon? It’s an excuse to throw a two-hour costume party on the job. The Oscar-winning actress has always leaned into the fun of the spooky season, but it turns out her love of the holiday isn’t just limited to watching the best horror movies on Hulu, carving pumpkins at home, or helping her kids into costumes. When she’s on set, she brings that same energy to her TV schedule or her upcoming movie slate, pausing production to celebrate. Frankly, that’s the kind of leadership we should all aspire to.

In a delightfully candid clip shared by @bbctheoneshow on Instagram , Witherspoon opened up about how she celebrates Halloween with her cast and crew. Even working with amazing costume designers to bring an iconic take on Tippi Hedren and The Birds for her costume. It doesn’t stop at just her own costumes. In the video clip below, the Legally Blonde star shares how she halts filming to host a two-hour Halloween celebrity fashion contest. What a legend.

It’s not hard to imagine a Reese-led Halloween party being anything less than incredibly organized, Pinterest-worthy, and absurdly fun. After all, this is the iconic Elle Woods we’re talking about. But it’s not just about putting on a show—it’s about building camaraderie on set. Stopping production for a costume contest is a great way to give those working hard on a busy film set a little spooky joy mid-shoot, and it is the kind of A-list morale boosting I can get behind.

Witherspoon’s love of Halloween isn’t just about the costumes–okay, it might be a little bit about the costumes–but it's also obviously about creating community. As a producer and actor, she’s known for setting a positive tone on the projects she leads, and little traditions like this go a long way. Turning a workday into a celebration might seem small, but it adds a layer of warmth that’s often missing from massive productions. So bring on the ghosties and goblins!

Speaking of ghosts, the Big Little Lies star couldn’t help but remind viewers that she’s got a bit of expertise on that front, too. As she joked:

You guys are all talking about ghosts… But I played a ghost. So… I don’t think you guys know ghosts as well as I know about them. I got to scare Mark Ruffalo. He moved into my apartment. But I was really in a coma. But I was actually kind of a ghost. And then we had to integrate my spirit with my body. It was a whole thing.

She’s referring to Just Like Heaven, a 2005 romantic comedy streaming on Hulu, where she starred opposite Mark Ruffalo as, you guessed it, a spirit who doesn’t realize she’s a spirit. Honestly? It's exactly the kind of cozy movie to watch this Samhain if you’re not really into upcoming horror movies.

It’s refreshing to see an actress of Witherspoon’s stature still find ways to make the day-to-day of filming feel playful. And as I am a lifelong fan of all things ooky and spooky, I love hearing she doesn't mind looking a little silly in the name of team spirit. Her willingness to stop everything and throw a costume contest says a lot about why people love working with her and why her fans continue to love her, too.

When she's not throwing amazing onset costume parties, Reese Witherspoon stays busy. She's currently starring in the fourth season of her award-winning streaming series, The Morning Show, available to everyone with an Apple TV+ subscription.