That Romance Between Leonardo DiCaprio And Gigi Hadid Is Still A Thing As We Exit Spooky Season

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been a public figure for decades, starting off as a child actor and growing into one of the most celebrated movie stars of all time. Aside from his talents and performances on the screen, the 47 year-old Oscar winner is also famous for his romantic life, and the various models he’s dated over the years. And the romance between DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is still a thing as we exit the spooky season.

Rumors have been swirling about Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio for a few months now, as the two A-listers are reportedly spending a ton of time together . This turned heads because their pairing occurred so shortly after the Titanic actor split from ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone . But it seems like Leo and Gigi were spotted at a Halloween party over last weekend in Brooklyn. As one anonymous source recently shared with ET :

They came with a group, which included Irina Shayk, Stella Maxwell and more. Leo wore a mask during the evening. Gigi and Leo had a great time and kept things low-key while at the party. They danced by their table with Stella and stayed late into the night.

There you have it. Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are still seeing each other, and got to celebrate spooky season together during a massive party over the Hallo-weekend. Although it looks like they largely tried to keep to themselves, with the Inception star keeping his face covered. Obviously I don’t blame him; can you imagine all the drunken selfies he’d have to pose for otherwise?

The anonymous source revealed to ET that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid attended Circoloco and Teksupport's Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. While they seemingly stayed with their party and even tried to keep under the radar, they were eventually spotted. Although given just how famous the couple collectively is, smart money says this is going to be a common experience.

It certainly sounds like this Halloween party is a blast, with plenty of stars reportedly in attendance besides Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio. According to the report, it was also attended by House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith, Yankee player Giancarlo Stanto, and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid. I have to wonder if any attendees dressed up as the celebs that were in attendance. Who doesn’t want to see Leo come face to face as someone dressed as Jack from Titanic?

Clearly the public is invested in Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio’s budding romance. This is partly because it stands out as Hadid is already older than 25. After all, it’s been long rumored/memed that Leo dumps women after they turn 25 .