Salma Hayek Just Shared Details About The Work That Went Into Her Incredible Plunging Neckline Cannes Dress, And I Am Shook

This past year, Salma Hayek has proven that she’s got just as much sex appeal as the next actress. Just when you thought you couldn’t be more impressed with her when Hayek demonstrated she can pull off a very intense lap dance in Magic Mike 3 , she gives us outfit goals that make us all very jealous. When this Mexican-American actress revealed her incredible dress that featured a plunging neckline at the Cannes Film Festival, the details that went into that stunning dress will leave you just as shaken as I.

The Cannes Film Festival may be a great time for audiences to watch a collection of this year’s most artistic films, but there’s plenty of artistry in the dazzling fashions that took place on the red carpet. We already saw Brie Larson’s timeless look in her gorgeous Chanel gown as well as Elle Fanning wearing an impressive metallic party dress at the festival. Salma Hayek made quite the impression herself always knowing how to bring it with her Cannes dress revealed on Instagram that features an incredible plunging neckline. Take a look at her gorgeous photo below and read her caption about the hard work that was put into her dress.

Through a series of photos, we see Salma Hayek on the prowl for the Kering Women in Motion Dinner at the 76th Cannes Film Festival wearing a black-sequined Balenciaga gown with a very low neckline. We also can’t keep our eyes away from her Gucci diamond chain necklace assembled with a blue gemstone. Even her makeup is fully on-point with smoky eyeshadow and cat-winged eyeliner. Instagram users like Vanessa Hudgens made sure to point out Hayek looked “so so so stunning” with other users commenting how ageless and beautiful she looked.

In her caption, Salma Hayek made sure to thank Greg Williams for his photography whose been there for her since her first Cannes red carpet as well as Jennifer Yepez, Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury, and Kate Williamson for being her hair, make-up, and nails team. The Desperado actress also made sure to disclose all of the efforts that went into the stunning dress which included 270 hours of hand sewing, 1,976,000 black sequins, and 2,769 hours of hand embroidery. Do those numbers leave you just as shaken as me? All of the efforts made into this beautiful dress certainly paid off as this classy fashion choice says to me that not only is she fabulous, but she means business.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Salma Hayek has blown us away with her irresistible fashion choices. One day before her Cannes Film Festival event, she went full plunge on the red carpet for the premiere of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Class and sex appeal were there in Hayek's appearance as she donned a fitted purple gown with a similarly-low neckline with giant ruffle sleeves and tapered down to a mermaid bottom. Also at the beginning of the year, she rocked a see-through look on the red carpet of Magic Mike 3 wearing a netted black gown embroidered with colorful flowers, leaves, and fruits all around it. Leave it to the Frida actress to embrace red-carpet onlookers and fans with her artistic fashion ensembles that we can’t take our eyes off of.