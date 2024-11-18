It’s Not Just Fans Who Can Get Awkward. See Dwayne Johnson Roast Himself While Taking Pics With Fans

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a prolific acting career bringing his muscles and smolder to action and comedy films. With his string of the former wrestler’s upcoming movies not stopping anytime soon, it’s only natural for him to have fans. Johnson’s recent photo op wasn’t just a weird experience because of the fans, but because the Moana star awkwardly roasted himself in the process.



It’s not easy being a celebrity when your recognizable face attracts fans for constant selfie requests. That’s what Dwayne Johnson had to deal with as young fans took up a lot of his time when taking photos with him. But what made that interaction so awkward wasn’t just because of the fans, but because “The Rock” even roasted himself during this fan exchange. Take a look at Johnson's Instagram video below and embrace the cringe:

As you can see, Dwayne Johnson is asked by young fans to take selfies with him while he’s chilling in his car. But, it not only gets awkward and time-consuming when more kids keep coming to his car for their photo op. The Red One star roasted himself while taking these photos when he didn’t understand why he posed with a “rock on” hand gesture. Maybe to look cool for his young fans? Not like that stopped his eager fans from wanting to fill their photo apps with more photos of themselves with the Hawaiian native. I think “The Rock” could pose doing The Macarena and fans would still find that awesome.

There’s no doubt that Dwayne Johnson loves his fans. Throughout his career, he’s dedicated himself to making sure they’re happy not only with his movies but the actor who’s leading the way. For example, The Scorpion King actor can’t stop, won’t stop surprising fans with his celebrity bus tours as he drives his screaming fans to the sights of wondrous celebrity abodes. There was also the time a fan was crying at the chance to get a photo with the University of Miami alum after waiting two hours for him . Now, that’s a dedicated fan who I’m sure will cherish that rare celebrity moment forever.

You also can’t forget about all of the times Dwayne Johnson has thanked his fans for 20 years of success in Hollywood and all of the times his movies have hit box office milestones. He even proved what an awesome guy he was by officiating a fan’s wedding at one point! It’s clear that the Ballers star knows that without his fans, it would have been hard for his career to skyrocket the way that it has now. It's an inspiring way to use your fame by having a positive impact on others.



As Dwayne Johnson’s fans took up a lot of the celebrity’s time taking selfies with him as well as roasting himself with his awkward poses, it proves that celebrities are capable of having their embarrassing moments as fans can. But no matter how awkward “The Rock” can be, fans will still love him no matter what. You can watch Johnson keep his cool in the 2024 movie release of Red One in theaters now.