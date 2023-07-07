See Mindy Kaling Channel Reese Witherspoon's Elle Woods In Fun Legally Blonde-Themed Bikini Pool Post

There are many iconic scenes in Legally Blonde , however, one of the most memorable has to be Elle’s video essay to get into Harvard Law School. Of course, that scene features Reese Witherspoon’s spunky character wearing a sparkly green bikini and talking about getting into school while floating in a pool. So, to honor her friend, and this legendary scene, Mindy Kaling recreated the moment for a poolside post, and she looks magnificent.

While this summer has been all about the black bikini , and we’ve seen other celebs rocking Barbiecore swimwear, Mindy Kaling decided to take a page out of Elle Woods’ book. In a sponsored post for Andie Swim, The Mindy Project star posted:

“What? Like it’s hard?” While Kaling shouted out her pal and her iconic movie, she looked effortlessly stunning in these poolside pics that go hand in hand with the other yellow swimsuit pics she shared in March . Most importantly though, she’s doing a wonderful job paying homage to the early ‘00s classic.

The Never Have I Ever co-creator went on to write about her love for Legally Blonde and how it inspired the photoshoot as she posted:

Basically doing fanfic of @reesewitherspoon in her green Elle Woods bikini but in my Daffodil @andieswim.

The Andie Swim account paid homage to Witherspoon too, as they commented:

Doing the bend and snap in our Daffodil all Summer long 💛

I love this sweet post that honors such a classic movie. Now, the question is: When are we getting Legally Blonde 3?

As far as we know, Legally Blonde 3 is still on the way, with the OG lead actress attached to star and Kaling set to pen the script. While we don’t know if anyone else from the Legally Blonde cast will be returning, the Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator did give her two cents on the Elle Woods actress’s daughter possibly joining the film . Witherspoon has also opened up about Jennifer Coolidge returning to Elle’s world , and it sounds like the Emmy winner is bound to bend and snap again.

So, while we wait to see these two longtime pals collaborate on the highly anticipated Legally Blonde 3, we can appreciate Kaling’s A+ tribute to Elle’s iconic Harvard Law video. To see what inspired this fun photoshoot, check out the full video essay from the MGM movie below:

Watching this clip, and thinking about the shows Mindy Kaling has created and starred in, I must admit her friendship with Reese Witherspoon makes total sense. They seem to share a sense of humor, which is likely why The Office alum was brought on to write the third installment in Elle Woods’ story.