Forget The Little Black Dress, Sydney Sweeney’s Proving The Little Red Dress Is The Look This Holiday Season

Somehow, we’ve made it to yet another December, and you know what that means: ‘tis the season to party down and dress up! Even if you don’t happen to celebrate anything particular around this time of year, you probably still get an invite or two for the occasional shindig that would allow you to adorn yourself with a bit more pizzazz than usual. But, if you were thinking of just going with your typical little black dress, forget all about that and allow Anyone But You superstar Sydney Sweeney to prove that the little red dress is actually the look for this holiday season.

How Did Sydney Sweeney Rock Her Little Red Dress?

Look, as someone who works in her pajamas I totally understand the impulse to do the least possible when it comes to covering your body, but, maybe (just this once) don’t put on that same little black dress you’ve worn for the last 38 times you’ve been invited somewhere sorta fancy. Oh, I don’t expect you to take my word for it (PJs all day, remember?), but I do think you should let Immaculate’s ever stylish Sydney Sweeney (who explained her many viral fashion choices ) show you the way. Take a look at her recent Instagram post, so we can discuss!

Mmmmhmmm. How can you not like this look? I mean, yes, the smart Madame Web star has made waves for a number of her sartorial picks over the years, from her gravity defying goth look to the actor’s nod to National No Pants Day and even a previous red dress that brought out all her va-va-voom . But, this seems like just the right combo of sexy, cute and still (probably) comfortable. Plus, if you opt for something like this in a chilly climate, while it is a mini-dress it still sorta keeps you covered, because warmth is important in December you guys.

When talking about how she continues to set the fashion world on fire, the self-deprecating SNL host (who loved poking fun at her celeb status) mentioned that she prefers being comfy when she’s not on-camera (as seen in her cozy and wholesome October pics ) and does what we should all do even when she is completely gussied up for a special event: wear things that make her “feel good” regardless of what others believe she “should” be wearing. And, bravo to that!

Sweeney has a number of projects coming up, including a biopic about boxer Christy Martin , a team up with her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo , and director Ron Howard’s star-studded Eden , so you can rest assured that the talented lady will continue to wow and inspire us with a number of stylish and surprising looks for many holiday seasons to come.