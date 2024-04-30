Shots Fired At Chris Hemsworth! See Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Hilariously Roast The Thor Actor While Talking About Filming Fall Guy In Australia

Some important things to know about David Leitch’s The Fall Guy is that it stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt with a loving ode towards stunt performers. One thing you may not know is that filming was done in Sydney, Australia. When recollecting their times filming in The Land Down Under, The Fall Guy’s two leads, of course, had to throw some jabs towards Australian native Chris Hemsworth in the process.

Chris Hemsworth and his family have been living in Sydney, Australia ever since 2021. The Hemsworths’ reasons for moving away from Hollywood was to keep themselves away from constantly being in the public eye. You would think Emily Blunt would turn towards the Australian native for things to do in Sydney, but she told The Project that the Thor actor is not her “go-to Aussie.”

"Blunt: I mean, she’s not Australian. But, my oldest school friend since I was seven, she’s lived in Australia for 12 years and she’s lived in Sydney and she’s kind of my oracle for it. Not that I don’t respect Chris Hemsworth’s opinion, but I don’t respect Chris Hemsworth’s opinion.

Gosling: Ooo, damn!

Blunt: I love you, Chris, but…"

That is a sick burn right there, especially to take the word of a non-Aussie native over an Aussie! But since Emily Blunt has known this friend for a good portion of her life compared to Chris Hemsworth, I can understand her reasoning. However, I still think she should call on the former MCU actor for some adventurous activities in Sydney. After all, the move to Australia has been treating the Hemsworths very well through surfing activities and family camping trips. Now, that’s a clan that knows how to have a good time.

Emily Blunt isn’t the only one not looking for a Hemsworthy opinion on what to do in Australia. Ryan Gosling has other actor chums of his own to turn to for fun times in “The Sunburnt Country.”

Russell and Margot gave me some good tips. Yeah, some hot tips.

Ryan Gosling did pick some good people to ask about some Aussie fun times. His Nice Guys co-star Russell Crowe may have been born in New Zealand, but he spent ten years of his childhood in Australia and moved there at age 21. As for his Barbie co-star Margot Robbie, she’s an Australian native from Dalby, Queensland. Although if you take a visit to those parts of the country and talk about the I, Tonya actress there, keep in mind Australians pronounce her name differently . For more of a laugh, you can watch the entire interview of Gosling and Blunt with The Project below:

The Fall Guy’s Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling gave a hilarious roast of not turning to him when it came to finding fun in Australia, but maybe they could have used his advice when the British actress came across extreme weather while on set there. I’m sure now she knows not to use the Headspace app when hit with a monsoon! The 2024 movie release of their action-comedy hits theaters on May 3rd.