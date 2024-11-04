Someone Asked Ben Affleck About Jennifer Lopez In Their New Movie Unstoppable As Their Divorce Continues Behind Closed Doors

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, from golden age pairs to modern examples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. And one A-list couple that's made countless headlines lately is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are splitting up after two years of marriage. But Bennifer has a new movie coming out called Unstoppable, and now Affleck is praising his ex's performance in the midst of their split.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck at the end of August, confirming rumors about their break-up that had circulate all summer. The public has been curious about how they'll continue to promote Unstoppable (which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription). Affleck was recently interviewed by ET about the project, where he praised his ex's performance as real-life figure Judy Robles. As he put it:

Jennifer is spectacular, Anthony is in the movie part as himself, does the wrestling. Jharrel is amazing. Bobby Cannavale and Billy Goldberg did a great job, and Don Cheadle. It’s another one we’re really really proud of.

There you have it. Despite Affleck and Lopez hiring a famous divorce lawyer and whatever negotiations are happening behind closed doors, he's still not above praising what she brought to the table with Unstoppable. Luckily, fans will be able to see themselves in about a month.

Affleck is a producer on Unstoppable, while Lopez helps to lead it's all-star cast of actors that was also mentioned. When their split became public, it was reported that Bennifer had strategized how they'd promote the film, with Ben being noticeably missing from appearances like TIFF. And Affleck isn't throwing shade at Lopez or avoiding talking about her work on the forthcoming movie.

Unstoppable director William Goldenberg spoke highly about his collaboration with both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, and it does seem like they worked well together on the upcoming sports drama film. And I have to assume that the former couple's breakup will only increase fan interest in the project once it arrives n Amazon.

For months now, the public has debated what's going on between Affleck and Lopez, and looked for clues about how their split might be going down. The situation is definitely made more complicated thanks to their blended family, with their children reportedly remaining quite close amidst the divorce.

And while it looks like Bennifer is trying to handle the divorce being closed doors, their lack of a prenup definitely complicates things. There are some very big assets for the A-listers to negotiate over, including their $68 million mansion, and Affleck's production company. We'll just have to see if they are able to settle this, or end up going to court.

Unstoppable will arrive on Prime Video January 16th, after a limited theatrical release on December 6th. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.