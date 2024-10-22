Sonic The Hedgehog 3’s Ben Schwartz Is Counting Down To The Film, And His Post Is Making Me Jealous For One Reason

The list of video game movie franchises and the actors behind the beloved leads or integral cast of characters has grown over the past decade. The best, in my opinion, is Ben Schwartz and Sonic, with the threequel of Sonic just around the corner. I don’t know if it’s Schwartz’s charm, my first video game memories including Sonic or a combination of the two. Regardless, the Parks and Rec alum has driven my love for the duo and excitement for the newest movie with his latest Instagram post.

With the classic SEGA franchise having no plans of slowing down Sonic’s sagas in Hollywood fans are gearing up for the rapidly approaching threequel. It’s on our 2024 Movie Release Schedule and due to hit theaters on December 20th. While the official press tour hasn’t begun just yet, Schwartz has been hyping up the Hedgehog, and exciting the fans, with this killer sweater on his social media. He kept it plain, simple and shared that the countdown is on to premiere day.

You can’t deny that sweater is anything but stellar, and that a lot of us are already trying to find it online (myself included, of course). The After Party actor pulls it off so well too, letting Sonic be the star he is. Schwartz’s comment section is full of compliments regarding the incredible sweater, excited fans, as well as comments about the newest Sonic game: Sonic X Shadow Generations. And I personally need that knit.

The coming Sonic movie has confirmed it will pull a lot of inspiration from one of the series' most beloved fan favorites. The threequel involves our classic trio, Sonic (Schwartz), Knuckles (Colleen O’Shaughnessey), and Tails (Idris Elba) facing off against a new foe, Shadow (Keanu Reeves), who has unmatched powers like they’ve never seen before. The new enemy leads the gang to team up with an unlikely partner to keep the balance.

This new installment is sure to bring a lot of new excitement and stars, including Reeves. There has even been buzz about Sarah Paulson playing a secret role. Regardless of who actually joins, it’ll be an adventure. Both 1 and 2 have been received well overall, with varying opinions from gamers and moviegoers alike, and three will be no different.

As for Schwartz and his sweet sweater, I hope there are many more nods to Sonic and the crew as we continue to count down the days. And maybe a merch drop with this particular piece in the bunch? To catch up on the fun, or review before December 20th, you can stream Sonic the Hedgehog with a Netflix subscription or a Paramount+ subscription. Stream its sequel with a Hulu subscription or a Paramount+ subscription.