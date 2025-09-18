Emily Blunt Would Not Recommend Working With Brother-In-Law Stanley Tucci On A Movie Like Devil Wears Prada 2 For One Hilarious (And True) Reason

Though the 2025 movie schedule is still rolling along quite nicely, there are already plenty of films to look forward to next year. One of those hotly anticipated 2026 movies is the long-awaited sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, which will reunite Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and more for another funny romp through the fashion magazine industry. Stanley Tucci is also returning to his role as Nigel Kipling, but his sister-in-law (Oscar nominee Blunt) does not recommend working with him for a funny (but accurate) reason.

What Did Emily Blunt Say About Working With Stanley Tucci On The Devil Wears Prada 2?

Generally, when a movie does as well as one of the best 2000s movies, The Devil Wears Prada, it doesn’t take long for work on a sequel to begin. That was not the case in this instance, though, and fans will have waited a whole 20 years to rejoin the tale of Andy, Emily and Miranda when the sequel to the highly quotable 2006 film is finally released next year.

With all of the original stars returning, this now means that Emily Blunt is able to reunite on screen with Stanley Tucci, and both are in the roles that helped bring their families together. After working on the original film, Tucci eventually married Blunt’s sister, making them high fashion in-laws this time around. But, The Smashing Machine actress recently told Net-a-Porter that this celluloid family reunion is a bit tricky for her, and noted:

He’s not good for your Devil Wears Prada diet though, because he’s cooking pasta and making me drink martinis with him every night. He was like, ‘Em, do you want some pomodoro pasta?’ I’m like, ‘I do, but I have to be in Dior couture today, so we’ll see.’

Ah, yes. For those who don’t know, Conclave star Tucci has become known for much more than his sometimes infrequent work as a thespian. In 2012 he published The Tucci Cookbook, and went on to write three more books that center on his love of food and cooking, along with hosting the Emmy-nominated culinary travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Basically, wherever the Hunger Games star goes…the sumptuous food and drink flow, and this means that his sister-in-law is regularly tempted with culinary delights as they work on their new film.

Normally, I bet this wouldn’t be much of an issue, but I think it would be fair to say that couture is rather unforgiving to those who dare step outside of a very specific (and pretty narrow) size range. So, while the Oppenheimer star is like most of us and would adore to indulge her love of pasta and martinis on the reg, she simply has to watch it when wearing high fashion nearly every day for her current gig.

In fact, fans are so hungry for info on the movie, that they’ve hung around the set and been able to photograph the actors in a number of beautiful couture looks, leading to a lot of Prada 2 fashion spoilers. If anything, though, it’s only gotten people more excited for the movie, and I can bet that Blunt and Tucci will be more than ready to celebrate the end of filming with a big ol’ pasta dinner.