I Was Already Excited About The Cast Of Ryan Gosling's Star Wars Movie, But Now There's A New Rumored Starfighter Casting That Has Me More Psyched

When Ryan Gosling’s Star Wars movie started production on Thursday, a bunch of new names were officially added to the cast that got me hyped for the new movie. But, as you can imagine, there are more actors involved we’ve yet to learn about. One new casting rumor has already started circulating, and it would be an exciting addition to Starfighter if it proves to be true.

There’s A New Rumor About The Star Wars: Starfighter Cast

Reporter Daniel Richtman (via SFF Gazette ) is claiming that Hitch actress and Ryan Gosling’s wife, Eva Mendes, will be playing the spouse of Gosling’s character in Star Wars: Starfighter. Since we don’t know how Richtman got his information, I’m definitely going to hold off from taking this report at face value, but it would be rather exciting should it be confirmed.

The first photo from Starfighter was shared from the inaugural day of production on Thursday, along with some news about the cast, but Eva Mendes was not among the names listed. After we heard that Doctor Who actor Matt Smith might play the movie’s villain , his involvement was confirmed by Lucasfilm, along with Mia Goth’s previously rumored casting .

In addition, we learned that Amy Adams is in the film alongside young actor Flynn Gray (the latter of whom is in the first photo next to Gosling). Reportedly, Adams will play the mother of Gray's character and the sister of Gosling’s character. Another big name involved in Starfighter is Aaron Pierre, who was in Rebel Ridge and Mufasa. Starfighter is being helmed by Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy from a script by Jonathan Tropper.

Why I’d Be Psyched For Eva Mendes To Join The Franchise

Eva Mendes quit Hollywood over a decade ago , sharing previously that she got “tired fighting for the good roles” and deciding to focus on producing and being a mother to her and Gosling’s daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. But with Esmeralda being 10 and Amada being 9, perhaps Mendes is ready to get back out there, and doing so in the most epic way by joining her husband on his journey to a galaxy far, far away.

Gosling and Mendes have proved to be couple goals on many occasions, more recently when Mendes supported Gosling over Project Hail Mary . They also apparently met and fell in love on a set when they were both cast in The Place Beyond The Pines, so it’s kind of fitting Mendes’ role back in the business would be with her hubby. I know I’ve missed seeing Mendes on the big screen, and surely their natural chemistry would ooze off the screen as a Star Wars couple.

Given Star Wars: Starfighter just got started filming the day before this report came out, we have plenty of time to learn more about whether this rumor has validity, but for now, it’s an exciting whisper to hear about. When it comes to upcoming Star Wars movies , Starfighter will be released on May 28, 2027 after The Mandalorian & Grogu hits theaters the year before on May 22, 2026.