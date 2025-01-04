The Sweet Way Ben Affleck Kicked Off 2025 Amid His Continued Divorce From JLo

A lot of ink has been spilled in recent years documenting Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennifer Lopez, especially after their 2024 split and JLo's divorce filing. Recently, however, headlines have centered around the Good Will Hunting co-writer as he continues to navigate his professional and personal responsibilities. With that, Affleck was spotted kicking off the new year with his youngest child, Samuel, spending quality one-on-one time in Los Angeles on Friday. The casual outing marked a heartwarming start to the A-list Hollywood star and dad of three’s year.

In photos from the day released by Page Six, 12-year-old Samuel Affleck sat atop his bike, dressed for safety in a blue helmet and tan jacket, while chatting with his dad. The elder Affleck, bundled up for the chilly weather in a white jacket layered over a black button-up shirt and trousers, seemed fully present as the two enjoyed some time outdoors.

The sighting comes not long after the 52-year-old actor spent the holiday season with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their three children: Samuel, 15-year-old Seraphina, and 19-year-old Violet. According to reports, the former couple, who were married for nearly a decade before separating in 2015, reunited for Christmas to celebrate as a family.

Earlier this week, a source told People that Garner prioritizes creating family traditions similar to the ones she experienced growing up, and Ben has been on board with that plan. They told the outlet:

Jen and Ben were all together for Christmas. It's all for the kids… Jen grew up surrounded by her family for the holidays and wants the same for her kids.

This emphasis on family unity isn’t new for Affleck and Garner, who were also seen together during Thanksgiving in November. The co-parents have long been praised for putting their children first, ensuring their split doesn’t impact their kids’ holiday memories.

While the Argo director celebrated the holidays with Garner and their children, his divorce proceedings with Jennifer Lopez remain ongoing. Meanwhile, Lopez spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado, with her children, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony.

Though the holidays may have been celebrated separately, reports indicate that the former Justice League actor and JLo reunited later in December to exchange gifts. The Air director reportedly gifted Lopez an autographed Marlon Brando book during a private lunch date at Soho House.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As Affleck continues to navigate major life changes, his focus on maintaining strong bonds with his children seems to be evident. Starting the new year by spending meaningful time with Samuel Affleck shows the actor’s commitment to being an active and present father. And, per reports, he and Garner also remain exemplary examples of how to co-parent following a separation.

Throughout the challenges of divorce, Ben Affleck shows that putting family first is the perfect way to kick off the new year. Fans of the actor may admire his dedication to balancing his role as a father with his busy Hollywood career.

As it stands, there are more than a few exciting upcoming projects featuring Affleck. While you wait for them, revisit the Super-Dad's tenure as Batman by streaming the DCEU films with a Max subscription.