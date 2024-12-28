What Ben Affleck Allegedly Gave Jennifer Lopez For Christmas Amid Their Divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship continues to make headlines, despite JLo filing for divorce after two years of the couple's rekindled romance. As the A-listers navigate legal proceedings, fans are eager to see how their dynamic continues to evolve—especially over the holidays. The “Dance Again” singer spent time with the kids and, according to one individual, Affleck allegedly gifted his soon-to-be ex-wife a very thoughtful gift despite the two’s split.

Per a new report from Page Six, Ben Affleck purchased an autographed Marlon Brando book and a few other items from Mystery Pier Books in West Hollywood, California. According to the store’s owner, Louis Jason, the Batman v Superman star handpicked the items before meeting Lopez for lunch at the exclusive Soho House on Sunset Boulevard. The owner spoke to the outlet, sharing:

Ben gifted Jennifer with the book because she’s a fan, plus her Super Bowl bodysuit was inspired by Marlon Brando. The gifts were mostly for each other’s kids, but they did exchange a few small things for each other as well. It was nothing over the top, but more so a gesture to celebrate the holidays. Ben and Jennifer have remained amicable despite the ongoing divorce proceedings.

Unlike their headline-making brunch earlier this year, there were no public displays of affection this time around. Instead, the former couple focused on the children, exchanging gifts primarily for the kids while sharing a few thoughtful items with each other. It’s refreshing to hear that Affleck and Lopez are reportedly making an effort to stay on good terms despite their split.

The book remains undisclosed, but a pretty safe bet would be the Godfather actor’s revealing 1994 autobiography Songs My Mother Taught Me, which he worked on with journalist and ghostwriter Robert Lindsey. And fans of the Hustlers star and the Argo director likely won’t be surprised to hear the Good Will Hunting screenwriter zeroed in on something with personal significance. It’s no secret Lopez draws inspiration from legendary figures like Brando.

The Town star and “On the Floor” performer became a media sensation in 2002 when they began dating after working together on the film Gigli. Their passionate romance quickly escalated to an engagement that same year, but they parted ways in 2004. Nearly two decades later, the pair rekindled their relationship in early 2021, eventually marrying in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by an extravagant celebration in Georgia. However, in August 2024, the Selena actress filed for divorce, two years after the couple tied the knot and bringing an end to Bennifer 2.0.

The couple continues to make headlines post-split as reports suggest their divorce proceedings have hit a snag. On top of that, they’ve struggled to sell the $68 million mega-mansion they purchased during their brief marriage. Here’s hoping 2025 brings some resolutions and fresh starts for both stars.

Amid the ongoing legal matters, both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez stayed busy with packed 2024 film schedules. Looking ahead to 2025 movie releases, their momentum won’t be slowing down anytime soon, as both have numerous projects lined up and ready to take center stage.