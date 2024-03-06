Sydney Sweeney Hopped On A Plane For Fashion Week After SNL, Then Went Pants-Free On The Street

Actress Sydney Sweeney's starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to starring in Euphoria (which is available with a Max subscription), and as well as a number of big movie gigs. Aside from her work on screen, she's also a style icon who is constantly making headlines for her daring looks. Case in point: Sweeney hopped on a plane for fashion week after hosting SNL, and then went pans-free on the street.

Sydney Sweeney crushed it hosting SNL (which can be re-watched with a Peacock subscription), including poking fun at Madame Web's box office run. She immediately flew to Paris Fashion Week afterward. Photos of her look have quickly gone viral, as she got in on the pants-free trend. Check it out below:

Talk about a bold look. Sweeney is known for turning heads, and smart money says this ensemble stole some of the attention as she attended Fashion Week events in Paris. This one was what she wore for the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, although the pants-free look is giving summer vibes.

This is just the latest example of the Handmaid's Tale alum making waves for bold fashion choices and being in on trends. That includes Sweeney rocking sheer looks, as well as spider dresses while promoting Madame Web. And smart money says she's not going to lose her status as a fashion icon anytime soon.

Sweeney's starpower only continues to grow, and it truly feels like the sky's the limit regarding her career. Her work on both the small and silver screen has been acclaimed, and she's basically become a household name. And her bold fashion swings are definitely helping this process.

As previously mentioned, Sweeney recently celebrated the release of Madame Web, which unfortunately failed to perform critically or at the box office. Although some fans are still hoping Sweeney will return as Spider-Woman sometime in the future.

Another major movie release from the actress came with the recent romantic comedy Anyone But You. Rumors swirled that she and co-star Glen Powell were dating, although they've denied this. But the chatter was powerful enough that movie did well at theaters, and some fans are hoping for a sequel.

Whatever projects come next for Sydney Sweeney, smart money says she'll continue slaying on the red carpet and other fashion-forward events. And while the wait for Euphoria Season 3 has been a long one already, that has opened the door for her to take a variety of movie roles. We'll just have to see if that means more rom-coms, superhero projects, or something else entirely.

Madame Web is sill in theaters now and Anyone But You can be rented digitally. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates.