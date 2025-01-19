Sydney Sweeney Shared A Sweetly Robed Getting Ready Post Before Dressing To The Nines for A Night On The Town

Sydney Sweeney has been the focus of a lot of headlines for the tenacious way she’s stormed the industry and gotten into production as well as the very viral fashion choices she’s made that have turned heads onscreen and on red carpets. She’s currently spending time in New York, and in her latest move, she jumped from a robe into a wintry look complete with fur and leather components.

Ever a master at social media, Sweeney shared both a look at a New York scenescape and a post of her getting read on her Stories. You can see her fresh look from before she got dressed to the nines for a night out on the town, below.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

Later in the evening, she was spotted out and about in Greenwich Village, sporting a look the Valiant Thieves would agree with (that is to say she was wearing her sunglasses at night, a signature for her). Along with her boots and long coat, Sweeney accessorized with black gloves and a complementing black handbag. You can take a look at the full ensemble below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney has been the queen of coats this winter season. This isn’t the first time she’s favored a look with a bit of fur, wearing a fur-lined Penny Lane short coat just a few days ago, per our sister site Marie Claire . A few days prior, she was also spotted out and about with co-star Brandon Sklenar attending a Broadway show in another notable ensemble. (Though the headlines in that case harkened more back to Anyone But You co-star brouhaha.) She’s also sported a few different leather jackets during outings with her fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney’s a girl who seemingly values outdoor time and loves photodumps rocking a bikini (or five), so I wondered if winter might be a bit tough on the actress. However, she’s currently in the city filming her upcoming movie The Housemaid, set to hit the 2025 movie schedule later in the year, so she’s going to need to spend quite a bit of time in the colder weather.

From a fashion standpoint, however, she’s absolutely rocking it. Hopefully, when she’s done she’ll be able to return to her Summerland Key, Florida home and get back to giving summer in her fashion posts, as well as soaking up some rays.