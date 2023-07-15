Sydney Sweeney Brings Back The Pants-Free Trend For Her Latest Magazine Cover

Sydney Sweeney has certainly proven her skills as an actor, and she’s also shown that she can certainly make a striking fashion statement. She has rocked Barbiecore Pink while promoting a project and even sported what seemed to be a butt necklace while on the red carpet. More recently, however, she opted to revive a look that truly gained a lot of steam a couple of years ago. I’m talking about the pant-free trend, which was alive and well on her new magazine cover. It’s a good look for her, and it’s sure to turn some heads.

The Euphoria star graced the cover of Harper's BAZAAR Australia’s August issue, in which she opens up about working in the land down under. She specifically reflected on her experience filming her upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, which also stars Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. While the details of said story are sure to be interesting, it’s the main image of the 25-year-old actress that’s sure to get the bulk of the attention. The photo shows her sporting a white top and sleek brown jacket, and she simply opted to sport black underwear without pants. Check it out for yourself down below:

A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR Australia (@bazaaraustralia) A photo posted by on

Not too many people can sport the pants-free look successfully, but Sydney Sweeney does so pretty much effortlessly. It would seem that it’s taken no time for her to make an impression, either. The comments under Harper's BAZAAR Australia’s post are filled with fans who are totally loving her style. (I’m personally most enamored by that fresh jacket.) Sweeney definitely did the trend proud here, though we have to acknowledge that a plethora of other stars have discarded trousers long before this photoshoot.

In early 2021, Halle Berry was embracing the lifestyle choice in a major way. However, the trend arguably gained true momentum after Alexandra Daddario started going pants-free, having begun doing so while in quarantine amid the COVID lockdown. Daddario shared some funny comments on the matter, even joking at one point that she didn’t even recognize a pair of jeans when coming across one. That same year, Tom Holland started doing interviews pantless , and others seem to follow suit, thanks to the emergence of virtual press events at the time.

A number of others have utilized the trend in the time since, and the results have been interesting. Bella Thorne went without pants for her birthday photoshoot, while Megan Fox was pants-free and sported a blazer while at a red-carpet event in 2021. At one point, Riverdale’s Camila Mendes also forsook pants , doing so while casually walking the street earlier this year. So with all of this in mind, it’s fair to say that this fashion movement is alive and seemingly here to stay.

One now has to wonder if Sydney Sweeney plans to go without pants on other occasions moving forward, like photoshoots and premieres. It’s a fair possibility, and I’m sure her fans would be here for it. On the other hand, she may choose not to do so and say goodbye to the pants-free life like Alexandra Daddario did once she returned to work. Regardless of what happens down the road, you can’t help but appreciate the way Sweeney gloriously brought out the trend for her new cover.