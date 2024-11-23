Ryan Reynolds And His Aviation Gin Brand Just Spoofed Netflix’s Hot Frosty, And The Video Is Too Perfect

‘Tis the season for Christmas movies, and one of the most-talked about of the season so far is Hot Frosty. The rom-com, which is available to stream with a Netflix subscription , tells the story of an especially sexy snowman, who comes to life and romances a lonely woman. So far, the film is generating some serious buzz, by the looks of social media. It seems that it's now even managed to garner the attention of Ryan Reynolds and his Aviator Gin brand, which spoofed the movie with an A+ ad.

Never one to pass up an opportunity, Ryan Reynolds shared the yuletide advertisement to Instagram. In the video, the A-lister himself is put in the place of the snowman. While it seems to be set up like the situation from the 2024 movie release , this scenario merely sees the young lady simply wanting a decent cocktail. Check it out.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

In the film, a well-placed scarf brings a snowman to life. Here, the woman simply uses to swipe the bottle of gin because, seriously, if you saw a full bottle of gin being held by a snowman, is there a reason you wouldn’t take it home? Well, apparently because mutilating a snowman hurts. I may never make a snowman again.

Ryan Reynolds owns an ad agency, Maximum Effort, which produces commercials for many different companies, including his own business interests like Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile. Many of the ads Reynolds' company has done have cashed in on cultural moments. For instance, the company previously made a Pelaton ad , when And Just Like That... used the product in a way that generated press. The ads frequently go viral, because they are entertaining; and this snowman-centric bit is no exception.

The battle of the celebrity booze is, if nothing else, quite entertaining for the rest of us. At this point, numerous celebrities have their own alcohol brand, or in the case of Tom Holland, non-alcoholic beer. They can be quite profitable for the stars, especially when they sell them and can make literally billions. ( George Clooney pocketed a lot of cash when he did just that.)

Until then, they all get to have some fun using their celebrity to help promote the brand. Matthew McConaughey has been dropping equally hilarious ads for his tequila brand, frequently making parodies of his movies, sans pants.

I'm interested in seeing what the shelf life of this ad ends up being. Of course, it will greatly depend on the commercial and possibly critical success of Hot Frosty . The beauty of the best Christmas movies is that if they become a hit, they can essentially live forever as fans return to them year after year. Of course, even if they’re initially successful, most holiday flicks don’t have that kind of staying power.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Hot Frosty becomes a movie that people watch every holiday season then this could be an Aviation Gin ad we also see every holiday season. Otherwise, nobody will remember why this is even funny in a couple of years. Still, for this year, the ad is perfection. And it makes me want to pick up a bottle of the gin for a holiday G&T, which I suppose is the point.