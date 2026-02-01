The NFL's Best Receiver Hilariously Shot His Shot With Sydney Sweeney
This would be a pretty impressive catch!
The Los Angeles Rams may not be on the field next week when Super Bowl LX airs on the 2026 TV schedule, but their wide receiver Puka Nacua proved he’s still got plenty of big game. After leading the NFL in receptions this season, Nacua tossed one up himself, when he appeared to shoot his shot with none other than Sydney Sweeney as she launched her lingerie brand, SYRN.
Sydney Sweeney, 28, spoke to Cosmopolitan recently about what she’s looking for in a man, listing “athletic and outgoing and funny” as traits that would complement her own personality and lifestyle. Complex went on to post a quote from the interview that read:
To clarify for any who missed the memo, she’s not just a sporty girl, but one who’s been posting A LOT of lingerie pics on Instagram lately:
This is where Puka Nacua comes in. The 24-year-old wide receiver reposted the quote — which accompanied a red carpet photo of Sydney Sweeney in her LBD at the Golden Globes — and hilariously added:
Just casually throwing that out there, right? At first glance, Puka Nacua seems to fit the bill as far as “athletic and outgoing and funny,” and to go along with the 18.3 million views on the Ram’s post (as of this writing), there was a lot of support in the comments for Nacua and Sydney Sweeney to actually make this a thing.
One has to wonder if the football player has been paying attention to her SYRN launch and how she’s filling a void for other women with “heavy and not fake” boobs. I’m assuming he’s at least seen the Hollywood sign video that got her in hot water.
Puka Nacua, however, may encounter some roadblocks in shooting his shot with Sydney Sweeney, since 1) she’s rumored to be dating Scooter Braun, and 2) Nacua’s apparently not the only pro athlete sliding into her DMs.
Sydney Sweeney and the former music manager have been connected since last summer, after they reportedly spent time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. However, alleged insiders have said their situation is casual and the actress herself said in November that she’s not “looking for a man right now.”
If she were, though, it seems he’d have to enjoy kiteboarding on vacation and taking the boat out — even when it’s very, very cold. Oh yeah, and anyone with a “shit personality” is a nonstarter.
Puka Nacua has had a big year, career-wise, with the L.A. Rams, and I’m all for striking while the iron’s hot. You never know what may come of it, and he certainly seems to have a lot of the qualities Sydney Sweeney might be looking for. Maybe a skydiving trip is somewhere in their future?
Either way, keep an eye out for the actress when the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 finally premieres in April.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
