The NFL's Best Receiver Hilariously Shot His Shot With Sydney Sweeney

The Los Angeles Rams may not be on the field next week when Super Bowl LX airs on the 2026 TV schedule, but their wide receiver Puka Nacua proved he’s still got plenty of big game. After leading the NFL in receptions this season, Nacua tossed one up himself, when he appeared to shoot his shot with none other than Sydney Sweeney as she launched her lingerie brand, SYRN.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, spoke to Cosmopolitan recently about what she’s looking for in a man, listing “athletic and outgoing and funny” as traits that would complement her own personality and lifestyle. Complex went on to post a quote from the interview that read:

I’m a sporty girl, so someone needs to be able to climb a mountain with me, go skydiving with me. And someone who loves their family. I love myself a man…

To clarify for any who missed the memo, she’s not just a sporty girl, but one who’s been posting A LOT of lingerie pics on Instagram lately:

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney's Instagram Stories)

This is where Puka Nacua comes in. The 24-year-old wide receiver reposted the quote — which accompanied a red carpet photo of Sydney Sweeney in her LBD at the Golden Globes — and hilariously added:

Love skydiving.

Just casually throwing that out there, right? At first glance, Puka Nacua seems to fit the bill as far as “athletic and outgoing and funny,” and to go along with the 18.3 million views on the Ram’s post (as of this writing), there was a lot of support in the comments for Nacua and Sydney Sweeney to actually make this a thing.

One has to wonder if the football player has been paying attention to her SYRN launch and how she’s filling a void for other women with “heavy and not fake” boobs. I’m assuming he’s at least seen the Hollywood sign video that got her in hot water.

Puka Nacua, however, may encounter some roadblocks in shooting his shot with Sydney Sweeney, since 1) she’s rumored to be dating Scooter Braun, and 2) Nacua’s apparently not the only pro athlete sliding into her DMs.

Sydney Sweeney and the former music manager have been connected since last summer, after they reportedly spent time together at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. However, alleged insiders have said their situation is casual and the actress herself said in November that she’s not “looking for a man right now.”

If she were, though, it seems he’d have to enjoy kiteboarding on vacation and taking the boat out — even when it’s very, very cold. Oh yeah, and anyone with a “shit personality” is a nonstarter.

Puka Nacua has had a big year, career-wise, with the L.A. Rams, and I’m all for striking while the iron’s hot. You never know what may come of it, and he certainly seems to have a lot of the qualities Sydney Sweeney might be looking for. Maybe a skydiving trip is somewhere in their future?

Either way, keep an eye out for the actress when the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3 finally premieres in April.