We Have Got To Talk About What A Banger Of A Year Capcom Is Having With Video Games And Movies

Back around 2010, we in the gaming community used to call the Japanese video game company Capcom a pretty disparaging name. We used to call them “Crapcom”.

This was mostly due to greedy DLC, poor games in respective series (like Resident Evil 6, and–though I love it–Street Fighter X Tekken), and just an overall lack of punch and good titles. However, in the year 2026, we have a new name for the storied company: CapGOD.

This is because they're having a total banger of a year with games, yes, but also movies. So, as a bona fide ‘90s kid, I just want to gush about one of my favorite video game companies from my childhood, and why 2026 might be their best year ever.

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(Image credit: Capcom)

First Off, We Have To Talk About Their Video Game Output This Year

Earlier this year, before I knew the Resident Evil movie would be so widely embraced, I wrote an article about how I thought future Resident Evil movies should pluck from the most recent game, Resident Evil Requiem. For some reason, I didn't have faith in Zach Cregger (I don't know why; he directed Barbarian!). Now that I realize he was doing his own thing, I think things look bright for the series’ cinematic future.

Honestly, though, can you blame me for looking so fondly upon Resident Evil Requiem? It really kickstarted this banner year for Capcom as it came out in February, and it’s definitely a contender for Game of the Year (GOTY). About a month later came the highly anticipated Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, which is another entry in the respectable turn-based RPG wing of the highly successful Monster Hunter series.

However, only a month after that, in April, came Pragmata, which is actually a new IP from Capcom that also might be a GOTY contender, given its reception. Three major, respected games would be enough for any video game company, but they also had to bring Onimusha back in September with Onimusha: Way of the Sword, and no lie, it's ANOTHER possible GOTY contender. I mean, damn, CapGod! Slow down. You're making everybody else look bad!

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Might Be The Real Star Attraction

I've already brought up the recent Resident Evil movie, but it bears repeating how well it’s been received. Sure, some gamers have derided it for being too humorous or not including characters from the games, but other gamers have fully embraced it, saying that it has the same FEEL of the games, if not the same characters.

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This is a big deal, because most people will agree that while the previous Resident Evil movies might have been fun, they've never actually been “good” (though I've really come around on the original).

So, for some people to actually call the recent Resident Evil one of - if not THE - best video game movies of all time, well, that speaks volumes for the franchise, and also puts another feather in Capcom's, er, cap for having such an amazing year.

But that's not all!

(Image credit: Legendary Pictures)

What If Street Fighter Is Also Amazing?

I'm not gonna lie. Some of the stuff I've seen for the upcoming Street Fighter movie, which comes out on October 16th, has got me a little worried. Be that as it may, what if all of my concerns are misguided and Street Fighter is actually amazing?

I mean, it definitely has the potential. I've been on board with this project for quite some time now, and I SO want it to be good. Which makes me wonder: What if it IS good? No, scratch that. What if it's great? Because while I do love Resident Evil (I've played all of the mainline games in the series), I'm an even bigger Street Fighter nerd, and I always have been.

If this upcoming movie comes even remotely close to being as good as the recent Resident Evil, then I think it's safe to say that Capcom has had possibly the greatest year in video game history, and nobody will convince me otherwise.