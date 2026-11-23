Could Daniel Radcliffe And Emma Watson Join Harry Potter And The Cursed Child? Rupert Grint Weighs In
Could the original trio get back together?
Rupert Grint is the latest cast member from the Harry Potter films to join the Broadway run of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, right on the heels of Tom Felton's successful run. With Ron Weasley in tow, he's already fielding questions about whether Emma Watson and Danielle Radcliffe could be next to join the stage play.
The actor, who will reprise his role as Ron for the production, confirmed it would be his last time playing the character. As such, Collider wanted to know if there was a chance of his former famous co-stars joining. Grint didn't say definitively one way or another, but offered up this:
I'm sure the last thing Grint wanted to do was try to put the pressure on Radcliffe and Watson to say no, knowing the complicated thoughts both may have about returning. Daniel Radcliffe has been pretty adamant about refusing any opportunities to return, and Emma Watson has shied away from acting so much that there were rumors a few years back that she had retired.
People are always free to change their minds of course, and Rupert Grint is evidence of that. He initially said he'd only return if everyone else did, and now he's in a position where he's being asked whether his co-stars will join him onstage for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He talked about his return and how he felt immediately after the film franchise ended way back when:
It does feel like a good time, what with a new Harry Potter TV show on the way. The series' arrival on the 2026 TV schedule will likely spark even more interest than usual in the franchise, and possibly encourage a lot of millennials craving nostalgia to see Grint back as Ron.
Timing aside, I'm sure it doesn't surprise anyone that actors love to work. For Rupert Grint, the return to being on stage pulls back to his start as a child actor, and that's going to be a great joy for him:
It should be fun, especially given what Ron Weasley is up to in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He's running the joke shop Fred and George founded, while his wife Hermione is the literal Minister of Magic. As far as acting is concerned, it's more of a supportive role, but one that Rupert Grint will likely bring a special sparkle to.
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I'm still waiting to see if Grint, Emma Watson, or Daniel Radcliffe will show up in the Potter TV series. Part of me thinks they'd do it for the fans, but at the same time, I could see them wanting the new cast to have a chance to do their own thing, without drawing attention to themselves. I guess all we can do is wait and see what happens!
Rupert Grint's run on Broadway in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child kicks off on February 2nd and will end on May 30th. I'm sure getting a ticket could be a struggle, but I'm eager to see what the demand will be for fans to see one of the core stars back in the franchise!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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