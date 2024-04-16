Amidst Terrifier 3 Wrapping Production, Franchise Director Shares a Heartwarming Message To Cast and Crew

The highly anticipated horror movie sequel Terrifier 3 has officially wrapped production, marking a significant milestone for the franchise known for its over-the-top kills , relentless scares, and the introduction of a iconic killer clown , Art the Clown. As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the bone-chilling saga, the film's writer and director Damien Leone took a moment to share a heartwarming message to the cast and crew to express his gratitude and emotions surrounding the completion of what he describes as the most challenging project of his career.

As we horror hounds eagerly anticipate and speculate about what Terrifier 3 has in store, Damien Leone's recent Instagram post has added a personal touch to the film's wrap-up celebration. The director, known for his hands-on approach and dedication to the craft, shared a poignant message accompanied by a screenshot of the film's official wrap announcement. In his post, Leone writes:

And that’s a wrap on Terrifier 3! 🔥🙏🤡 This was easily the most challenging film of my career and an emotional rollercoaster to say the least! Luckily I was surrounded by the greatest cast & crew who kept me motivated and enthusiastic throughout. I may be the creator of Terrifier, but it takes an army of passionate artists to make a film and I was fortunate enough to surround myself with some of the most talented individuals in the biz. I’m so proud of everyone involved and I can’t wait for you all to see the magic and mayhem we’ve created. If you thought Terrifier 2 was insane, we’ve reached a whole new level of horror madness that will most certainly blow you away! Get ready for the continuation of the mega-slasher! 🔥🤡🎉 #terrifier3 #thatsawrap #terrifier #terrifier2 #arttheclown #comingsoon #october25

Surprisingly, despite its reputation for intense graphic violence and gore—so intense that Terrifier 2 famously had theatergoers losing their lunch — USA Today has named the third outing as one of the top 10 most anticipated horror movies of 2024. It's pretty remarkable to see a franchise that started as a niche interest evolve into something nearing mainstream appeal. Given the reaction to the previous films and the hints from Damien Leone's recent post, it seems wise to come prepared; Terrifier 3 promises to deliver even more shocking content that might have audiences reaching for their barf bags again.

In the upcoming installment, the terrifying Art the Clown is back to wreak havoc in Miles County on Christmas Eve, just as residents settle down for the night. The film, written and directed by Damien Leone, will bring back the chilling presence of David Howard Thornton's silent yet menacing harlequin—an affectionate nod to the most iconic horror movie villains and the '80s slasher movie era. Additionally, several key players from the second film are set to make a return, such as Lauren Lavera, Samantha Scaffidi (portraying Victoria), Elliot Fullam (Jonathan), and former wrestler Chris Jerico, who made a cameo appearance at the end of the second movie.

Terrifier 3 slashes its way into theaters on October 25th, and as anticipation builds, fans can revisit the first two movies streaming with a Peacock subscription.