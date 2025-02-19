That Time Emma Watson Proved On Set She Was The Perfect Person To Portray Hermione In Harry Potter: ‘That’s Just What I Was Like’

Hermione Granger is a special character in the world of Harry Potter. She calls for someone special who can match the signature dynamics of the gifted pupil. Emma Watson reminded all those on set and the franchise’s fans why she was the perfect performer to take on the brainy witch. The small moment between the trio of Gryffindors truly shines a light on the actress, and she notes that it was just what she was like back then.

Before the upcoming Harry Potter series , which will be available with a Max subscription was even a seed of an idea, the book series was translated into the beloved HP movies . Daniel Radcliffe (Harry), Rupert Grint (Ron) and Emma Watson (Hermione) led us through the ins and outs and ups and downs of Hogwarts, all while (mostly) remaining true to their fictional counterparts. Little did we know that the performers had somewhat closer bonds to their characters than we realized.

A video of the Perks of Being a Wallflower alum has been circulating on Instagram . She reveals that during HP1 she had memorized her lines and the two boys’ parts as well. Not only that but you can see her mouthing Ron and Harry’s parts. She noted that, at that time, it was part of who she was, saying:

Funny enough, in the first Harry Potter film, if you watch carefully in some scenes, you can see me mouthing Harry and Ron’s lines, as well as my own, because that’s just what I was like. I was, I was crazy.

It’s safe to say that Watson’s commitment to Hermione was A+ material in her efforts to live up to the Granger name. Whenever I watch the OG movie again, I’ll be excited to look out for her murmuring her onscreen best friends’ parts. Assumingly, it’s when the trio has scenes all together, I’d love to know what the other two thought of this habit, or if they even noticed it.

WANT TO READ MORE ABOUT EMMA WATSON? (Image credit: HBO Max) Emma Watson Waving And Blowing Kisses During NBA All-Star Weekend Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

While she may have cut that specific Hermione-like behavior, she continued to be a grounded force, like when Watson candidly scolded Pattinson's memory when he couldn’t recall her name. Throughout the series, it seems like the 34-year-old held her own, just more tailored ways. Recently the Little Women actress openly shared her humorous views on dating British vs American guys , it still gives the same bold yet fun energy, and I don’t see Hermione disagreeing.

Even though Emma Watson has grown out of that adorable Granger-like script habit she had on set for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, that sensibility still remains. If you’d like to search for those sweet scenes, you can stream HP1 with a Peacock subscription or Max subscription.