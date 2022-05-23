The Bob’s Burgers Movie Reviews Are Up, See What Critics Are Saying About The Animated Feature
The Belchers are coming to theaters with The Bob's Burgers Movie.
The Fox animated comedy Bob’s Burgers has had a wildly successful run so far, debuting back in 2011 and recently wrapping its whopping 12th season in the air. The Belcher family is blessing us with more laughs and musical numbers with Loren Bouchard & Bernard Derriman upcoming animated movie, which is appropriately titled The Bob’s Burgers Movie. Reviews for the flick have started rolling in, see what critics are saying about the animated feature.
Over the years, a number of beloved animated shows have been adapted for film, such as The Simpsons and South Park. The pressure was definitely on for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, so what did critics think? CinemaBlend’s own Eric Eisenberg gave the movie 4 stars, praising it for feeling true to the beloved animated series without trying to over complicate the plot. As he put it,
The Bob’s Burgers Movie’s way of staying true to its TV show roots was also praised by THR’s Frank Scheck, who was impressed with how the film adaptation managed to capture the same feeling as the long-running animated sitcom. As he shared,
I mean, who wouldn’t want to see a Family Guy theatrical movie? Both that show and Bob’s Burgers are known for inserting musical numbers into its beloved episodes, and that’s a tradition that was continued with the upcoming movie. IndieWire’s Kate Erbland praised the songs in her review (giving the movie a B), but actually wanted to see more musical numbers. In her words,
While The Bob’s Burgers Movie was no doubt written in a way that newcomers could appreciate the animated movie, it sounds like it’s also a love letter to the TV series. The AV Club’s Alison Foreman praised how many bits and characters from the show ended up appearing throughout the film adaptation, saying:
Meanwhile, Collider’s review of The Bob’s Burgers Movie gave the project a B rating. Why didn’t critic Ross Bonaime give it an A? Seemingly because the movie doesn’t innovate too much, and instead feels like one long episode of the beloved TV series. In his words,
IGN also gave The Bob’s Burgers Movie a positive review, especially for just how many jokes are squeezed into the project’s 102-minute runtime. As critic Siddhant Adlakha put it,
Luckily for fans new and old, audiences will get to judge The Bob’s Burgers Movie for themselves shortly. The project will hit theaters on May 27th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
