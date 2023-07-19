The Miz Talks Losing The Mortal Kombat 2 Role After Fan-Driven Campaign To Get Him Cast
The WWE superstar shared his thoughts on the role he wanted.
2021's Mortal Kombat teased at the end that Johnny Cage was on the way, and it didn't take long for the internet to nominate a favorite to appear in the role. WWE superstar The Miz quickly rose through the ranks on social media as a popular choice for the gig and as such, began to campaign for it. Now that the film has finally confirmed the sequel will bring on Karl Urban, the wrestler, and occasional actor, took some time to share his feelings about not getting the part.
The Miz, who has a few movie acting credits to his name since becoming a full-time member of the WWE, spoke to ComicBook.com about missing out on the role of Johnny Cage. The Grand Slam Champion revealed his true feelings about not getting the job and how he reacted when he first saw the character was coming to Mortal Kombat 2:
The encouragement from fans led to Miz campaigning for the role in interviews, and he even started training for the role. Of course, as a professional wrestler, it only helps to be in shape at all times, so it's not like he wouldn't have been working out in some way while waiting to hear about a potential audition.
Unfortunately, The Miz revealed that he never even received a call to audition for Johnny Cage. Instead, he found out, like the rest of the world, that Karl Urban snagged the gig, and continued his story by revealing how he felt about the casting:
Those who watch the WWE know The Miz's in-ring personality and how that response was about as far removed from it as someone can get. Frankly, I wouldn't have blamed him one bit if he wanted to step into character to shame and berate anyone under the sun who overlooked him for the role, similar to how he does to his opponents in the ring.
The Miz didn't do that, but rather took the high road while confirming he's a fan of The Boys and also likely someone with a Prime subscription. It's a shame he didn't get the part of Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2 considering how well his wrestling persona folds into the fighting game character, but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't also excited to see Karl Urban in the role.
Ed Boon recently shared a photo of Karl Urban with Johnny Cage's signature hairstyle and glasses, and he's looking the part. Whether or not he'll delicately walk the line of being a washed-up action movie actor looking to revive his career in an interdimensional fighting tournament remains to be seen. I'm used to seeing Urban as a badass, but Johnny Cage is a bit more than that. I don't doubt that Urban is up for the challenge, but I still would've liked to see how someone like Miz would've played it.
Mortal Kombat 2 is on the way, but we're still waiting on a release date. Check out the first installment with your Max subscription, but maybe keep a vomit bag handy if you're squeamish.
